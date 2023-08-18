East Fire

The East Fire burning east of Cascade, Idaho.

 Boise National Forest

A slight break in the weather helped crews make progress against the East Fire, which grew quickly after it was first reported about 70 miles north of Boise.

The fire stood at about 2,750 acres Aug. 18, said Mike Williamson, a Boise National Forest public affairs officer.

