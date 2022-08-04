Lind fire

A view of the wildfire near Lind, Wash.

 WSDOT

The town of Lind, Wash., is being evacuated due to a 2,000-acre wildfire.

"At this time all residents of the town of Lind need to evacuate immediately," the Adam's County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook. In an earlier post, the sheriff's office said the fire was on the south side of the town.

