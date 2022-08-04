The town of Lind, Wash., is being evacuated due to a 2,000-acre wildfire.
"At this time all residents of the town of Lind need to evacuate immediately," the Adam's County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook. In an earlier post, the sheriff's office said the fire was on the south side of the town.
Approximately 10 homes have been lost, according to the sheriff's office.
Those being evacuated were instructed to go to the Ritzville Grade School. The Othello Rodeo Association, among others, offered its grounds for livestock on social media.
The fire started at 11:45 a.m. Aug. 4, according to the Washington State Fire Marshal's Office. Homes, crops and infrastructure are threatened.
Cause of the fire is under investigation, deputy state fire marshal John Wabel told the Capital Press. The fire is estimated at "2,000 acres and growing."
Highway 365 was initially closed in both directions, southbound from Paha-Packard Road and northbound from Cunningham Road. The Washington State Department of Transportation said on Twitter that the highway was reopened, but crews were on standby if the fire warranted a closure. State Route 21 is also open, but the division cautioned that "there are some low visibility areas."
"If possible you should avoid the area," WSDOT said on Twitter.
I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include radicchio, emus, aphids and a Q&A with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com