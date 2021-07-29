Pacific Gas and Electric, a utility company serving 16 million Californians, plans to bury 10,000 miles of power lines throughout Northern California to reduce wildfire risk at a cost of up to $20 billion.
The move, critics say, is long overdue. PG&E's equipment, according to a Wall Street Journal investigation, has ignited more than 20 wildfires in the past several years, burning thousands of homes and killing more than 100 people. Most of the fires started when trees touched power lines.
Besides starting wildfires, overhead lines are vulnerable to ice and wind storms. Last winter, for example, an ice storm knocked out power in some parts of Oregon's Willamette Valley for days.
"We know that we have long argued that undergrounding was too expensive," Patti Poppe, PG&E's chief executive, told reporters. "This is where we say it's too expensive not to underground. Lives are on the line."
Now, rural communities across the West are posing the same question to their utility companies: Since power lines are a fire hazard and cause other problems, why not bury them?
Undergrounding has drawbacks, utility companies say. With power lines underground, faults are difficult to locate. Underground wires are expensive to install, susceptible to floods, earthquakes and accidental dig-ins, and can prove difficult to repair.
But advocates of burying power lines say the benefits far outweigh costs.
Some utility companies are aggressively burying lines, while others are hesitant. The two biggest barriers to change, experts say, are environmental regulations and insufficient funding.
The Capital Press contacted several major utility companies in the region about their plans.
Oregon-based Portland General Electric already has more than half of its system underground, according to spokeswoman Andrea Platt.
PGE doesn't have plans for a mass-scale undergrounding effort, but Platt said the company, which serves about 90,000 customers, is "always evaluating where additional undergrounding could help mitigate risks."
Platt said there isn't a "single, silver-bullet solution" to protecting lines. PGE is clearing trees and brush near lines, installing fire-resistant poles, inspecting high-risk areas and piloting new technologies.
The challenge, Platt said, is balancing the cost of burying power lines with the impact on consumer prices.
"We try to be judicious," she said.
Running lines underground, according to the California Public Utility Commission, costs about 10 times as much as overhead lines, translating into higher utility rates.
A price hike could hurt consumers. Rural households across the U.S. already pay 40% more than their metropolitan counterparts on their energy bills, according to a 2018 joint study from the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy and the Energy Efficiency for All Coalition.
California's PG&E, for example, will pass some portion of its $20 billion price tag on to customers. Paul Doherty, a PG&E spokesman, said the company "will leverage customer and public funding."
Pacific Power, a division of PacifiCorp, is another major West Coast utility serving 780,000 customers across Washington, Oregon and California.
Victims of last September's Beachie Creek fire east of Salem have sued the utility seeking more than $1 billion. They allege the utility failed to shut down its power lines even though a strong wind storm had been forecast.
According to spokesman Drew Hanson, about 30% of Pacific Power's Oregon distribution lines are already underground, a percentage that continues growing.
"Going underground more is an evaluated option, but it's not a cure-all," said Hanson.
Hanson said burying wires can be challenging due to soil conditions, limited accessibility and rugged terrain. Filing environmental impact reports and getting approval to cross private land are also obstacles.
To mitigate wildfire risk, the company is putting synthetic coating on wires, replacing wood with steel poles and clearing vegetation in high-risk areas more often. This year, Pacific Power also hired three meteorologists and two emergency staff.
PNGC Power, an umbrella organization for 15 member-owned cooperative utilities across Oregon, said its public utility district members, or PUDs, are all busy creating wildfire plans.
"Since it's a huge topic of conversation right now, they're all speaking about it," said Andrew Barter, a spokesman for PNGC Power.
James Ramseyer, member services director for Consumers Power Inc., a not-for-profit rural electric cooperative serving Benton, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion and Polk counties in Oregon's Willamette Valley, said about a third of his company's lines are underground and he expects that number to continue climbing.
Consumers Power hopes to underground 70% of its wires in high-risk fire zones by 2022, but Ramseyer said the company faces two main obstacles: painstaking environmental reviews and insufficient funding.
Some county-level utilities are also pushing fire mitigation efforts.
Lane Electric Cooperative, serving 14 towns and cities in Western Oregon, currently has more than half its system underground, higher than the national average, and buries more every year.
According to Debi Wilson, general manager, Lane Electric is applying for federal grants to build more fire-resilient systems, especially in the McKenzie River Valley, which was ravaged by last year's Holiday Farm Fire.
Any solutions, undergrounding or otherwise, will take time, so officials encourage rural communities to have backup generators and emergency plans for summer 2021.