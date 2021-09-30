RICHFIELD, Idaho — Lincoln County, with a population of 5,350, is a sleepy, rural area heavily dependent on agriculture.
The county prides itself on hardworking and self-reliant citizens, but the majority of the parents of school-aged children have to commute long distances for jobs outside the community.
With no after-school programs and few options for daycare and preschool, many of the county’s children are at risk.
County commissioners and local residents hope to fill that gap with the newly opened Lincoln County Youth Center, which provides those services.
The county has one of the highest teen pregnancy rates in the region and a high rate of teen alcohol and drug abuse. About 60% of the population is at or below the poverty level, said Karma Fitzgerald, chairwoman of the Lincoln County Youth Commission and president of the Lincoln County Legacy Project.
“We have a lot of work to do. But all these kids are capable of making their dreams come true. Our job is to put them together with the resources that allow them to do that,” she said.
The youth center was the brainchild of County Commissioner Rebecca Wood, who used to work in a local school cafeteria. She told colleagues she saw great kids whose lights went dimmed by the time they reached the age of 12, Fitzgerald said.
“She had a dream to create a safe space for kids where they can figure out what they want to do and who they are,” she said.
That dream led to the formation of the Lincoln County Youth Commission and a partnership with the nonprofit Lincoln County Legacy Project. The mission was to “look for ways to build the community and empower our community to thrive,” she said.
The groups signed a memorandum of understanding with the county to pursue the youth center through grants and donations. Those efforts have raised nearly $1.2 million to date.
In 2020, project leaders set their sights on an abandoned community church in Richfield to house a youth center with a preschool, daycare and after-school and summer programs.
The center began full operations in August.
“We thought it would be a three- to five-year process. But the community sees the need,” she said.
There are great local 4-H, FFA and sports programs, but kids have to have family support to participate. With about 80% of parents commuting out of the area to work, kids are often left alone for long periods of time. Parents are tired when they get home and have to deal with meals and homework, she said.
The project wants to create a program that’s open to all children and sparks their interest. The center also serves a meal to youths after-school and makes sure their homework gets done, and books are read to younger children for at least 20 minutes, she said.
“Childcare is seen as a family issue. But it’s not, it’s a community issue,” she said.
The project’s guiding principle is a quote from Nobel Peace Prize winner Desmond Tutu: “There comes a point where we need to stop just pulling people out of the river. We need to go upstream and find out why they’re falling in.”
The community sees the need, and what’s made the project a success is the partnerships with the community, businesses, churches and schools, she said.
“The community has been amazing,” she said.
In addition to local donations of money, furniture and supplies, the grant-writing team has secured grants and assistance from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Idaho Department of Commerce, Idaho State Department of Education and AmeriCorps.