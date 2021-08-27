GLENOMA, Wash. — A honey bee bumps Dave Elliott in the head, and he takes that as a warning to step away from the hives. Bees sting and it hurts, not that Elliott holds that against them.
"Yes, I love our honey bees," he says.
Elliott, 63, says he's addicted to bees and the addiction fuels a commercial enterprise. He and his fiancee, Kathy Blake, sell honey and make honey- and wax-infused goods such as soap and candles.
They started selling their products at a farmers market. "It just blew up from there," Elliott said. A year ago on Labor Day, they opened a store, Four Cedars Apiary, in an old post office in eastern Lewis County.
The post office is on land they already owned, 38 miles east of Interstate 5 and 99 miles west of Yakima.
Wild bees that swarmed the rural area piqued Elliott's interest, and over the past 7 years, he's trained himself to be keep bees, while building up hives.
"It's been a lot of work. Good fun work," he said.
Elliott said bees are good partners.
"All they want to do is work," he said. "It becomes a synchronized effort between the beekeeper and the bees."
Elliott capped his formal apiary education by passing the University of Montana's online master beekeeper class. He wrote his thesis on treating wounds with honey. He has honey every day. "I don't get sick," he said.
Elliott said the main thing he had to learn about beekeeping was why so many of his bees weren't staying healthy.
The main enemy is the varroa mite, he said.
Varroa mites are wingless and eyeless and can't crawl far, yet they've managed to become the leading cause of bee colony losses, according to the USDA.
There are four known varroa mite species. The most destructive is the aptly named Varrora destructor.
The mites are parasites that live outside the host and feed on adults bees and larvae. Bees afflicted with mites weigh less, have weaker immune systems and die earlier.
There's more. Mites open wounds that become infected. Mites carry diseases, such as Deformed Wing Virus and Acute Bee Paralysis Virus.
Varroa mites evolved with Asian honey bees, which developed defenses to keep the mites in check. Asian bees remove mites from their fellow bees. Scientists call it "grooming behavior."
Varroa mites in Asia probably jumped to defenseless European honey bees in the 1950s, according to research published in 2020 in "Trends in Parasitology." Varroa mites were found on European honey bees in Japan in 1957 and in Hong Kong in 1963.
Since European honey bees are a global commodity, Varroa mites spread throughout the world. By 1987, the mites were in the U.S.
"You'll never be able to eradicate them," Elliott said. "They're nasty little buggers."
To kill exposed mites, Elliott applies oxalic acid, naturally found in many vegetables, such as spinach, rhubarb and chard. Varroa mites absorb oxalic acid and die.
Another defense used by Elliott is formic acid, an irritating pungent liquid produced by ants as a defense. Some birds put ants in their feathers to rid themselves of mites.
The Environmental Protection Agency has registered products with oxalic acid and formic acid to control varroa mites around honey bees.
"If you don't get out there and treat the mites, the bees won't get past Thanksgiving," Elliott said.
"My sole goal is to keep those bees alive," he said. "Now that we've learned to keep the bees alive, the honey is a bonus."