PORTLAND — As farmers in Oregon are getting older, a seismic shift in land ownership may be on the horizon.
According to a 2016 study by Oregon State University, Portland State University and the Rogue Farm Corps, more than 10 million acres, or 62% of Oregon's farmland, will change hands over the next two decades. Yet an estimated 81% of producers — whose average age is now 60 — do not have formal succession plans, opening the possibility of non-farm development.
Enter Alice Williamson, whose job boils down to preserving Oregon's farm and ranch legacy for generations to come.
Williamson was hired in July as program director for the newly formed Oregon Agricultural Trust, working with landowners on keeping valuable farmland in production. Already, Williamson said she has heard from about a dozen farm operators across the Willamette Valley and as far south as near the California border.
"It's been great. People are calling us," she said. "I'm optimistic that we are being viewed as a potential partner for a lot of different types of operators."
The Oregon Agricultural Trust formed in January to increase the pace and scale of farmland conservation statewide. Williamson, who has a law degree from Lewis & Clark College in Portland and previously served as conservation lead for the Columbia Land Trust in Vancouver, Wash., said she has met with a variety of growers, whose operations range from small organic farms to larger vineyards and nurseries.
"We've had the chance to talk to landowners across the spectrum," Williamson said. "For Oregon to maintain its rural communities and our local food supply, we need to protect our farmland from fragmentation and urban development, particularly among our high-value soils."
Statistics from the 2017 USDA Census of Agriculture show that Oregon is already losing farmland. Between 2012 and 2017, the state lost 340,000 acres from production, an area larger than Multnomah and Hood River counties combined.
Maintaining farmland provides community benefits beyond just food production, Williamson said. Sustainable farms can also overlap with values such as fish and wildlife habitat, water quality, carbon sequestration and recreational opportunities.
"All of that is packaged within an economic generator for a community," she said.
A native of North Carolina, Williamson was drawn to the West Coast for law school after earning her bachelor's degree in environmental policy from the University of North Carolina-Asheville.
In addition to working at the Columbia Land Trust, Williamson spent five years as a policy program associate at Sustainable Northwest, a Portland-based nonprofit that balances economic and environmental interests in rural communities, and as an associate for U.S. Forest Capital, a consulting firm that works with landowners and conservation groups on the purchase and sale of working forests.
That experience led her to the Oregon Agricultural Trust, which seeks to protect farmland primarily through purchasing conservation easements.
Nellie McAdams, OAT executive director, said they are nearly finished writing their first strategic plan, which will focus first on farm conservation in the Willamette Valley, followed by the Columbia River Gorge, southeast Oregon — including Malheur, Harney and Lake counties — and the north coast.
"Agriculture makes a huge part of our state's geography, our economy and just the lifestyle and way of life that we cherish as Oregonians. All of that is dependent on land," McAdams said. "Once it's paved, you can't unpave it."
The Willamette Valley is home to a range of specialty crops and highly valuable soils, Williamson said, yet is under the most pressure from expanding cities. While land conservation easements can take months, if not years, to develop, she said the trust is already talking with landowners about potential projects and partnerships.
"I think we provide farmers with a tool they can use to secure the investments they have made in their land," she said. "I think it's the diversity of farmers we've heard from that gives me hope that we are being seen as an asset in our communities."