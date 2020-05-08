Pam Lewison and her husband, Jim, recently went on a date. Of sorts.
They were removing Russian olive trees from a buffer space around a controlled burn on their 100-acre farm near Moses Lake, Wash.
Their two kids were with their grandparents, so the couple was able to eat lunch on the tailgate of their pickup truck.
"I jokingly said, 'There's food, and we don't have kids here, so I'm calling this a date,'" Lewison recalled. "We were both covered in soot and smoky and we both had holes burned in our coats that weren't there before."
When she's not helping Jim raise alfalfa and corn, Pam Lewison also works as agriculture research director for the Washington Policy Center, a Seattle-based nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank that promotes public policy based on free-market solutions.
She divides her time between working for the policy center, farm work and taking care of their two children, Owen, 13, and Maddie, 4.
Currently they are also balancing home schooling with farm work in the midst of the COVID-19 quarantine.
Maddie stays home with her mother most days. "Which is a challenge on its own because she's 4 and she's busy," Pam said.
Lewison has been with the policy center a little more than a year. She's covered such topics as temporary agricultural immigrant labor, labor needs, quarantine effects, taxes and livestock grazing as a means of reducing the intensity of wildfires.
Her primary role is to advocate on behalf of agriculture with lawmakers and decision makers in Olympia, calling for policies that will benefit farmers.
"I tell people, 'It's the job I never knew I always wanted,'" she said. "It was an epiphany moment for me. I thought to myself, 'I finally found it. I found that thing that I'm able to do.'"
"Agriculture is losing its voice," said Auburn, Wash., farmer Rosella Mosby, who is involved with the American Farm Bureau on a local, state and national level. "We need all the help we can get. Pam, as a farmer, is an important voice. Through (the policy center), on a non-partisan level, she can advocate for, and make people think about the dire need to preserve Washington’s second largest economic sector."
"She not only writes about farming, she lives it," said Todd Myers, environmental director for the policy center. "I think that's a great way to make sure policy thoughts and recommendations are literally rooted in the ground."
Lewison can convey the issues farmers and ranchers face to people who don't understand the industry, Myers said.
"Farming is such a part of who she is that she instinctively understands issues and the impact they will have on the agricultural community," he said.
A fourth-generation farmer, Lewison always expected to follow in her family's footsteps. As a teenager, her grandfather told her, "Well, then, you need to marry a good man."
"Being the eldest of two girls, I said, 'I can do it myself,'" she said. "I'm fortunate that I married a good man anyway. But it did not occur to me then that I needed to do that to run the farm."
In fact, it crossed her mind that she could figure out how to do it on her own if she needed to, she said.
"It's always been who I am to care about agriculture and to take a particular pride in the business of serving other people by providing them with food," she said.