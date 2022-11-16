Maureen Harkcom

Lewis County, Wash., Farm Bureau President Maureen Harkcom seeks to acquaint lawmakers with what they missed by not growing up on a farm.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press

CHEHALIS, Wash. — Maureen Harkcom tells a story, perhaps not with relish, that as a teen-ager she reached into a cow and removed a stillborn calf.

Her father was a veterinarian and dairyman, so it was natural for her to have that experience, though it's one not shared by a large percentage of the population.

