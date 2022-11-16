CHEHALIS, Wash. — Maureen Harkcom tells a story, perhaps not with relish, that as a teen-ager she reached into a cow and removed a stillborn calf.
Her father was a veterinarian and dairyman, so it was natural for her to have that experience, though it's one not shared by a large percentage of the population.
Few people have been that elbow-deep into farming. Few people have even experienced more pastoral farm tasks, like milking cows.
To Harkcom, this is a problem.
Too many people who have no hands-on experience with farming have a hand in regulating agriculture, she said. The hand is heavy and lays on more stress to an already stressful occupation.
Rather than ill will, Harkcom blames backgrounds. "It's a lack of knowledge," she said. "It's a lack of having those experiences."
The absence of experiences leads to misperceptions. "We're not torturing cows when we put ear tags in them," Harkcom said.
It also leaves the public unaware of how farmers protect the environment. "If we destroy our ground, our streams, our animals, we're out of business," she said.
Harkcom, 72, grew up in Lewis County in southwest Washington on the family's 500-milking cow dairy. After college, she taught school, had four sons and ranched in the county.
In October, Harkcom took over as president of the Lewis County Farm Bureau. It will be her second go-around, interrupted by a stint on the USDA Farm Service Agency's state committee during the Trump administration. "I believe in Farm Bureau. It's a good organization, she said.
Lewis County, according to the 2017 census of agriculture, has 1,723 farms, the fourth-most among Washington's 39 counties. The median-size farm is 28 acres.
Lewis County produced farm goods worth $136.3 million in 2017, the 14th highest in the state and fifth highest in Western Washington. It ranks No. 1 in Christmas tree farms.
"Fir trees grow great in Lewis County," Harkcom said. Fertile and flat ground, however, are not expansive, she said. "Lewis County agriculture is limited by our soil and our topography."
To expose policymakers to agriculture, Harkcom organized farm tours for lawmakers, including some from urban Puget Sound districts.
The tours showcased the county's agricultural diversity. One tour stopped at a dairy, apiary, Christmas tree farm and lavender field.
The pandemic, however, suspended events that involved confining people in a bus.
Harkcom said she hopes to restart the tours next year. Local legislators are on board with agriculture, but too many from areas outside rural districts are not, she said.
"To me, personally, agriculture is not supported by our currently elected officials, so that's why I started our tour of ag," she said. "Agriculture is not valued. So many people are so removed. There's a rift.
"All we can try to do is educate and open their eyes," Harkcom said. "Americans have been very fortunate to have cheap and ample food and take it for granted."
Along with the lack of support, uncertainty causes stress for farmers, she said.
"So much is out of your control, you have to deal with it," Harkcom said. "You've got the weather to fight — too hot, too cold, too dry, too wet, too early, too late — whatever it is."
None of Harkcom's four sons went into agriculture. It's hard to embrace the risks, she said.
It's also hard to convey the risks.
"We have to get people to understand the importance of farming and what we do," she said. "It's an uphill battle because we're not good at getting people emotionally charged up."
