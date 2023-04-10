SPOKANE — Farmers are some of banker John Bartels' favorite customers.
Bartels, a senior vice president and commercial banking team lead for Umpqua Bank in Spokane, handles commercial and agricultural real estate.
He previously worked at Columbia Bank for 10 years. The bank merged with Umpqua Bank on March 1. Columbia had a long history of serving smaller communities, which will continue with the Umpqua merger, Bartels said.
"We can't forget where we come from," he said.
His agricultural background allows him to take the knowledge he has gained from farmers and pass it along, helping them reach their goals.
He recommends farmers have a solid understanding of their records when they come in.
"Having that understanding of your finances is going to help the banker feel more comfortable about your operation," he said.
Bartels plans to keep helping farmers with their finances — and offer business tips as well.
"If I can help one of my customers with a contact on where they might be able to possibly sell their product — it's all about connections," he said.
"I recommend John all the time to growers," said Brian Madison, a certified public accountant in Davenport, Wash. "He's willing to come out to the farm, see the farm and meet with them there. ... He goes out and gets dirty, and sees them in the shop. I just think that's a great trait."
Community connections
The importance of community comes up a lot when talking to Bartels.
"Being in small communities means you want to be involved," he said. "It's just part of growing up in small towns."
He's on the board for the Spokane Ag Show and Pacific Northwest Farm Forum.
"It's a highlight of my year," he said.
Bartels is well-known for contributing to the content of the seminars during the ag show and farm forum, said Diahne Gill, farm forum program manager.
"He has a deep understanding of promoting jobs and investment in the ag sector," Gill said. "He is passionate about supporting producers directly and providing resources."
Farming background
Bartels grew up on a dryland wheat farm in Pomeroy and worked as a hired man on several hay and cattle operations.
His father's farm was enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program, so there wasn't really a farm to take over, he said.
"I knew I wanted to be involved in agriculture to a certain degree," he said.
He's been in banking 25 years. He was first offered a position as a loan officer trainee in Waterville, Wash.
"A small community bank out there gave me the opportunity," he said.
Six years ago, Bartels and his wife, Shari, purchased 80 acres in Spangle, Wash. They run an alfalfa hay operation.
In the past, they've raised dairy cows, to provide their kids with opportunities to develop a strong work ethic, he said.
"(It) provided opportunities to teach our children about farming," he said.
"The family farm is getting bigger, but the number of farmers is getting smaller," he said. "There's a need for young kids to be in agriculture, or there's not going to be anybody left."
Talking to kids
In February, Bartels was one of several agricultural professionals to participate in a career panel during the ag show, offering advice to FFA members.
"If we can promote agriculture any time we can, chances are we might be able to put a spark in some young minds to go into the agricultural field, whether it be on the banking side, the agronomy side or being a farmer themselves," he said.
For 4-H and FFA kids who come to the bank, Bartels would do everything he can to help them start a process of good bookkeeping and managing their finances.
"Good habits from the beginning (will) help them in the future," he said. "If we can help a young person get started, I'm all for it."
