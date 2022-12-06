Salmon (copy)

Salmon swim in the Columbia River at the Bonneville Dam fish-counting window near North Bonneville, Wash. A Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife report says conservation laws are failing.

 Associated Press File

A Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife report recommends requiring that all government construction projects somehow contribute to improving conditions for fish and wildlife.

The report asserts conservation laws are failing and proposes publicly funded development have a "net ecological gain," replacing the current standard of "no net loss" of habitat.

