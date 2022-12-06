A Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife report recommends requiring that all government construction projects somehow contribute to improving conditions for fish and wildlife.
The report asserts conservation laws are failing and proposes publicly funded development have a "net ecological gain," replacing the current standard of "no net loss" of habitat.
The report stops short of proposing the higher standard be applied to private development, but recommends spending significantly more to enforce regulations that landowners must follow.
Current polices "are not working or not going far enough to protect our state's rich natural heritage," Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind stated in a letter to legislators.
"We have not lost the battle yet, but time is not on our side if threatened fish and wildlife species are to have a chance for recovery," he wrote.
Lawmakers considered a bill the past two sessions that would have handed Fish and Wildlife power to write to rules to incorporate net ecological gain in local government planning.
Farm groups opposed the legislation, arguing the net ecological gain standard was vague and would interfere with state-funded conservation on agricultural land.
The House passed the bill in 2021 and again this year. It stalled both sessions in the Senate.
Although the bill failed, the Legislature requested Fish and Wildlife study the costs and benefits of net ecological gain and define the standard.
The report defined net ecological as improving "ecological functions and values" over current conditions. An oversight body could implement the standard, the report recommends.
Washington State Dairy Federation policy director Jay Gordon said that farmers already are making ecological gains, but a new bureaucracy could be an obstacle.
"Who's going to define net ecological gain?" he asked. "Net ecological gain, if it's done right, is not dissimilar to what conservation districts and landowners have been working on for a long time."
Fish and Wildlife's recommendations do not go far enough, according to comments in the report from the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission.
Tribal treaty rights secured in 1855 supersede "property rights of individual citizens of Washington" since statehood came 34 years later, the commission claimed.
"The current laws and regulations give undue deference to private property owners ... to use their property over habitat protection and conservation," according to the fisheries commission.
Fish and Wildlife's report acknowledged that applying the net ecological gain standard to private property could be an unconstitutional taking of property.
In testifying against the legislative proposals, farm groups warned that once net ecological gain was established practice on public projects, there would be a push to apply it to private land.
Some who testified argued limiting net ecological gain to public projects wouldn't be enough to recovery endangered fish and wildlife, according to the report.
Others, however, warned that extending mandates to private projects "at this time" could undermine efforts to adopt net ecological gain standards anywhere.
Fish and Wildlife recommended private landowners be given incentives to voluntarily comply with net ecological gain standards.
Washington has several laws intended to prevent development from leading to less fish and wildlife habitat. The laws have been inconsistently applied and enforced, according to the report, which blames a "pervasive lack of funding."
