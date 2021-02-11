OLYMPIA — Washington Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz said Thursday that she expects lawmakers will tap more than one source of money to fund a two-year, $125 million plan to reduce the risk of wildfires.
Franz said a handful of candidates have emerged, including a carbon tax, utility tax and an insurance tax. Legislators also could dip into general taxes or borrow money.
"It's likely you're looking at multiple ones," Franz said in an interview. "My number one job is to get this across the finish line."
The plan, detailed in House Bill 1168, calls for spending more on hand crews, firefighting equipment and training, educating rural residents and thinning forests.
The bill is not meant to pay for putting out fires. Franz advocates that the Legislature appropriate $125 million every two years to make catastrophic wildfires less likely.
HB 1168 has received bipartisan support, passing the House Committee on Rural Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources last month.
The legislation, however, has yet to go through budget committees. The bill doesn't propose new taxes.
"Now the hard discussions will start on where the funding comes from," said Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Okanogan County.
Kretz's district covers north-central and northeast Washington and has been particularly plagued by wildfires.
"If it were up to me, I'd take it all out of the general fund," he said Thursday. "I think it should be a statewide priority."
In previous sessions, Franz has proposed a $5 tax on home and property insurance policies. Insurance companies opposed the tax, which didn't go far in the Legislature.
Franz said taxing insurance policies remains an option.
Electricity can spark wildfires, which can also burn up transmission lines and substations, justifying a utility tax to fund the bill, Franz said.
Democrats also are again considering a carbon tax, a potential source of a large amount of money for government programs.
HB 1168 blames an increase in extremely damaging wildfires on climate change and past fire suppression.
The bill calls for "scientifically informed landscape-level treatments designed to restore forest ecosystem and watershed resilience."
In deciding which communities to focus on, the Department of Natural Resources may rely on two advisory committees for recommendations, according to HB 1168.
The advisory committees must must use "environmental justice or equity focused tools" to identify "highly impacted communities," as defined in state law, and use that as a factor in their recommendations.
The Department of Health recently scored every census tract to categorize "highly impacted communities." Scores were based on factors such as education, income, air pollution and race.
Wildfires were not an "environmental disparity" considered in mapping the state.
No part of north-central or northeast Washington, the region hardest hit by wildfires, is rated a highly impacted community.
Kretz said priority should be given to areas that are at the greatest risk from fire and smoke.