A non-native thistle seen as detrimental to grazing and that could possibly contaminate pasture and hay crops may be put on Washington's list of weeds that must be eradicated in all counties.
The State Noxious Weed Control Board will have a hearing in November on whether to list Turkish thistle, Carduus cinereus, as a Class A weed. The plant has not been documented in Washington, but has been found in Oregon and Idaho.
The board also will consider placing hanging sedge, Carex pendula, on the Class A list. The non-native ornamental plant has escaped in several Western Washington counties.
Weeds on the Class A list have not yet become widespread, leaving open the possibility of eradicating them. Landowners are obligated to eradicate Class A weeds.
Turkish thistle's native habitat stretches from Turkey east to the Himalayas. No one knows how it came to be in Wallowa County in northeast Oregon, according to a research paper led by a USDA scientist.
Wallowa County borders the southeast Washington counties of Asotin, Columbia and Garfield.
Turkish thistle was found in Wallowa County in 2006 in rugged and remote areas of the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area. For several years, it was mistaken for Italian thistle.
In 2014, Oregon Department of Agriculture entomologist Eric Coombs questioned the plant's identity. Further botanical scrutiny and genetic profiling found the plant was Turkish thistle, never before seen in North America.
The plant also been found in Idaho County in north-central Idaho. The Idaho Department of Agriculture in September put the thistle on its statewide emergency eradication list.
Oregon rates the thistle Class A, meaning it could have harmful economic consequences, but there's still a chance to eradicate or at least contain it.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture reported this year that livestock apparently do not eat Turkish thistle and the plant likely will deter grazing.
Without its natural enemies, pests and diseases, found in its native range, the thistle "may be freer to express its full biological potential in Oregon," according to the report.
The plant grows as tall as 4 feet. Its flower is a shade of purple. But it's not "showy" and could go undetected for years on wilder rangelands in Eastern Oregon, according to the Oregon department.
Wind spreads the thistle. Seeds contaminating pasture and hay crops were another concern identified by the department.
The hanging sedge is a leafy evergreen plant that was used in landscaping at the University of Washington in Seattle as far back as 1988, according to a report by the Washington weed board.
The plant, native to Europe and western and northern Africa, has escaped gardens and landscapes and taken root in shaded and wet forests. The plant grows in dense clumps, crowding out native species.
The plant has been found in King, Mason, Skamania, Snohomish and Whatcom counties, according to weed board report.
The weed board will take written comments on the proposed listings until Nov. 9. Comments may be mailed to WSNWCB, P.O. Box 42560, Olympia, WA 98504-2560, or sent by email to noxiousweeds@agr.wa.gov.
The board will hold a public hearing by WebEx at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10. For information on how to connect, contact the board's executive secretary, Mary Fee, at 360-902-2053 or mfee@agr.wa.gov.