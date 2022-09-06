Truck on freeway

The Washington Department of Ecology will not do a cost-benefit studies on adopting California rules mandating electric cars and trucks.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press

Washington regulators will forgo analyzing the costs of adopting California’s ban on new gas- and diesel-powered cars, pickups and SUVs beginning in 2035.

The Department of Ecology also won’t analyze requiring a gradually increasing percentage of new heavy trucks to be electric. The department plans to impose both California rules this year.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you