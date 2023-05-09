Trucks (copy) (copy)

The California Air Resources Board voted April 28 to ban new diesel trucks beginning in 2036. Washington will follow, the governor’s office confirmed May 9.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press File

OLYMPIA — Washington will follow California's lead and ban new diesel trucks beginning in 2036, a governor's spokesman said Tuesday.

The governor's office was going over the rule passed April 28 by the California Air Resources Board and does not have a timeline for adopting it, spokesman Mike Faulk said in an email.

