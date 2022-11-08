Forest timber DNR carbon

The Washington Department of Natural Resources plans to lock up 10,000 acres of timber in Western Washington and sell carbon credits.

 Washington DNR

The Washington Board of Resources, which sets state timber policies, may have to wait a year to have a say in whether the state locks up forests and sells carbon offsets instead of timber.

A spokesman for Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz said Nov. 7 that planning to lease 10,000 acres in Western Washington for carbon credits will continue without board direction.

