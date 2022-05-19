Washington State Veterinarian Amber Itle asked bird owners Thursday to not show at fairs and exhibitions or go to live poultry markets while avian influenza circulates in the state.
The state agriculture department has not invoked its emergency powers to contain diseases. Itle said she hoped bird owners will voluntarily comply.
"It would be a total nightmare if we had avian influenza at a market or exhibition," she said at a press conference. "You start to think about the numbers of people that are there and how many people would be impacted."
The agriculture department has confirmed bird flu in nine non-commercial flocks in seven counties since May 5. Highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in the Northwest late in a U.S. outbreak that has claimed almost 38 million domestic birds.
The outbreak continues coast-to-coast. New Jersey was the 35th state to have a confirmed case. Oregon and Washington were 33rd and 34th. The first case was in a commercial turkey flock in Indiana in early February.
The virus has not been detected in a Washington commercial farm.
"Everybody has been leaning in really hard to try to prevent commercial introduction because as you can well imagine that would be devastating to the industry," state agriculture department veterinarian Dana Dobbs said.
A 2014-15 outbreak of bird flu killed 50 million poultry. The death toll mounted as the virus was spread among commercial poultry barns in the Midwest.
Animal health officials say wild birds are having a greater role in spreading the disease this year. Migratory waterfowl shed the virus, but are often not sickened by it. This year, more wild species are being infected and more are dying.
"Part of the reason that it's so bad is that we have so many birds that are vulnerable," Itle said. "And so we have more opportunity for these birds to spread it between them."
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has documented highly pathogenic avian influenza in 12 wild birds.
Itle said backyard flock owners should keep their birds from coming into contact with wild birds for at least several more weeks.
"As long as we're seeing it circulate in the waterfowl and in the wild birds in our state, we can't feel 100% safe," she said.
"What you want to do is wait for summer, let things dry out, let things warm up, let that virus die," Itle said. "It's not a very tough virus, but it can persist in a cool, wet environment, which, unfortunately, we're seeing this spring."
Bird flu has been found in non-commercial flocks in Clallam, Okanogan, Pacific, Pierce, Thurston, Spokane and Whatcom counties.