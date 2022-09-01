Airport

A 747 800 air freighter is shown at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Washington state is scouting for a place to build another major airport in western Washington.

 Don Wilson/Port of Seattle

A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland.

The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration.

