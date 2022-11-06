Western Washington small-forest landowners are making a push to persuade a state board to shrink mandatory buffers between streams and timber harvests.
The Washington Farm Forestry Association has proposed 75-foot buffers on both sides of streams wider than 15 feet when full and 50-foot buffers on smaller streams.
Buffers could be smaller or larger, depending on case-by-case conditions, but the proposal would introduce a template for small-forest landowners to follow.
Buffers now range from 90 to 200 feet, the same as for industrial timber companies, said the association's Ken Miller, who has led the campaign to lobby the Forest Practices Board.
The association proposed the smaller buffers in 2015. After years of studies and policy discussions, the proposal will go to the 13-member board Nov. 10 in Olympia.
"If we fail, it will just be disheartening," Miller said. "I really believe this is our last hurrah."
The buffers would apply to Western Washington landowners who harvest no more than 2 million board-feet of timber. The forestry association estimates approximately 5,000 landowners would be impacted.
Small-forest landowners argue that the smaller buffers would be as effective as larger buffers in shading water, stabilizing banks, holding back sediment and depositing wood into streams.
A committee that studies policies for the Forest Practices Board examined scientific reports, but was unable to come a consensus and issued two reports to the board.
The Washington State Association of Counties and large-forest landowners lined up with small-forest landowners on the committee.
Tribes, conservation groups, the Department of Ecology and Department of Fish and Wildlife concluded the current rules are not adequate to meet water-quality standards.
The Forest Practices Board has five members from state agencies and eight members appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Small-forest landowners have been sending emails to the board, offering personal stories about how buffers have impacted them.
One man said that he has 35 acres of timber, but 20 acres are currently in buffers. "As a small landowner that really hurts me," he wrote.
Others said they have a choice: keep their land in timber or sell it to developers, who don't face the same restrictions. Smaller buffers would help them decide, they said.
Buffers have been an issue for small-forest landowners since 1999, the year the Legislature adopted the state's Forest and Fish Law.
In the past two decades, the state has not kept promises to revisit buffer requirements for small-forest landowners, according to the Washington Farm Forestry Association.
More than a decade ago, small-forest landowners flirted with suing, claiming the buffers were an illegal taking of land.
Some small-forest landowners in emails said they felt betrayed. Many said that their families have been good stewards of forests for generations.
Miller acknowledged some discouragement among forestry association members. With its proposal finally going to the Forest Practices Board, the association is at a crossroads, he said.
"I'm fairly confident that after 22 years our association will never again muster this kind of effort," Miller said.
