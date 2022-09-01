A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland.
The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration.
The two Skagit County sites are in floodplains and largely in conservation easements for farming and nature, Skagit Land Trust executive director Molly Doran said Thursday.
Driving from Puget Sound cities to rural Skagit County to catch a flight would be a problem, too, she said.
"Consider the traffic between Seattle and the Skagit. Oh, my goodness," she said. "The two sites in the Skagit are not appropriate for many reasons."
State aviation officials are scouting for an airport site because they anticipate Sea-Tac near Seattle and Paine Field near Everett will be overwhelmed by passenger traffic within a decade.
If nothing stops the growth in air travel, 27 million more passengers will be arriving and departing from Washington by 2050, according to projections.
The state legislature set a target of opening a new airport within 100 miles of Seattle and west of the Cascade Range by 2040. In a report to lawmakers this year, the transportation department said 2050 was probably more realistic.
A commission created to review sites is scheduled to narrow the field to a handful of candidates in October and recommend one to lawmakers next June.
The consultant, Kimley-Horn of Portland, selected 10 general areas and evaluated each one's suitability for an airport by eight "essential" factors.
The factors include terrain, the number of homes that would be near runways and racial makeup. An area with a high percentage of non-whites scored low in "environmental justice."
The color-coded grades for each factor were red, yellow and green.
Lawmakers stipulated the recommended site be outside King County. The consultant, however, surveyed all of western Washington, and the only site that wasn't red-flagged for some factor is in King County about 40 miles southeast of Seattle.
The site also scored highest in what may be the most-important factor: Proximity to big cities and airline travelers.
The consultant projected that an airport in southeast King County would serve 22.2 million passengers a year, more than any other potential site.
By comparison, a site in rural southern Lewis County, about 100 miles south of Seattle, would serve only 1.2 million passengers, according to the consultant.
The two Skagit County sites also were projected to serve a low number of travelers, 6.4 million at the site closest to Seattle and 4.4 million at the one farther away.
State Department of Transportation aviation planner Rob Hodgman said lawmakers stressed moving more passengers and cargo in evaluating a site.
"The farther a site is away from the Seattle metropolitan area, the lower the number of people that the site will likely serve," he said at a commission meeting.
"The idea of 'build it and they will come' doesn't work in the airport business."
Here are the 10 sites:
• Northwest Skagit County: Skagitonians to Preserve Farmland director Allen Rozema wrote in his blog that the county could have a big airport or agriculture. "You won't have both," he said.
• Southwest Skagit County: It's flat, but it floods. The area got a red mark for environmental justice.
• Northwest Snohomish County: The area would serve 19.9 million passengers, but it's hilly. The Northwest Swan Conservation Association has rallied opposition to an airport in the county.
• Southeast Snohomish County: The area would serve 20.3 million passengers. It scored well on environmental justice, but the hilly terrain was red-flagged.
• Southeast King County: Would serve 22.2 million passengers and could accommodate three runways, according to the consultant.
• East Pierce County: Would serve 20.8 million passengers, but was red-flagged for the number of homes, schools and churches that would be within hearing distance of the runways.
• Central Pierce County: Would serve 19 million passengers, but also was red-flagged for being incompatible with surrounding land uses.
• Central Thurston County, east of Olympia: Would serve only 7.9 million passengers and was red-flagged for wetlands if more than one runway were built.
• South Thurston County: Would serve only 4.6 million passengers, drawing a red flag.
• South Lewis County: Would serve only 1.2 million passengers.
