OLYMPIA — All timber sales conducted by the Washington Department of Natural Resources would be subjected to an "environmental justice assessment" under the Healthy Environment for All Act, which has passed the Senate and is poised to advance in the House.
The assessments could delay timber sales that support rural counties and schools and cut into the money they receive, Washington State Association of Counties policy director Paul Jewell said Tuesday.
"There's irony here. These are some of the least economically diverse and poorest counties, and they could be hurt by this policy meant to help them," Jewell said.
The HEAL Act, Senate Bill 5141, passed the Democratic-controlled Senate along party-lines this month. The House Environment Committee is scheduled to vote on the bill Friday.
The bill originally delegated broad powers to an unelected 12-member environmental justice council to manage DNR, the Puget Sound Partnership, and the departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Ecology, Health and Transportation.
Senators reduced the council's role to being "purely advisory," but agencies must still conduct environmental justice assessments on "significant agency actions."
In a staff report, DNR said the definition is so broad that the attorney general has advised that everything the department does is a significant action — timber sales, grazing leases, road maintenance, herbicide spraying and hundreds of other actions, even geoduck auctions.
DNR estimates it will need about $4 million a year to do the assessments, which the department says would be "similar" to the State Environmental Policy Act. SEPA reviews can take years.
The department anticipates it will need an "equity" analyst, at a cost of $127,700 a year.
Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz, said she supports the bill.
"The HEAL Act is necessary and welcome legislation — tackling environmental injustices and systemic inequities is a DNR priority," Franz said in a statement Tuesday.
"Climate change and pollution have disproportionately impacted marginalized communities, and addressing those disparities must guide our policy response," she said.
Jewell said existing regulations already bar most state timberlands from being logged, reducing the land base for supporting rural public services.
"It's just squeeze, squeeze, squeeze," he said. "This is something that could further erode rural services. The communities can't be asked to give more."
Environmental groups support the HEAL Act. Ecology Director Laura Watson told House members it was landmark legislation.
Health Department officials also have testified in support of the bill. The Attorney General's Office indicated it a fiscal report on the bill that it will voluntarily follow the bill's requirements. Other agencies could choose to opt in, making it impossible now to estimate the bill's potential cost.
The environmental assessments would be intended to protect "highly impacted communities," an evolving standard that ranks census tracts by environmental, health and socioeconomic standards.
Across the seven state agencies named in the bill, the assessments and other act requirements would cost $13.1 million for the first two years and $17.1 million the next two years, according to the fiscal report.
The bill would make work for nearly 60 full-time state employers during the 2023-25 budget cycle.
Agencies would be required to "reduce, mitigate or eliminate any impacts on overburdened communities, or provide a reasonable justification for not doing so," according to the bill.
The fiscal report does not attempt to estimate mitigation costs, or speculate about whether the assessments will delay, stop or make projects more expensive for taxpayers or the private sector.
The bill's overarching goal is to implement the recommendations of an environmental task force that found racism "deeply embedded" in institutions.
Census tacts that meet the the Health Department's definition of "highly impacted communities" are mostly along Interstate 5 and in pockets of more populated areas of Eastern Washington.
Making new homes more expensive won't help them, said Josie Cummings, government affairs assistant director for the Building Industry Association of Washington.
"The details are not clear on how long the agencies will take to do this assessment," she told House members. "Our builders take out loans and accrue interest. Any delay will impede affordability."