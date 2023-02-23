OLYMPIA — A bipartisan riparian buffer bill supported by farm groups and many tribes but opposed by Gov. Jay Inslee has failed to get out of the House Capital Budget Committee.

By stalling without being brought up for a vote, House Bill 1720 fell victim to the Wednesday deadline for bills to move from the committee. Lawmakers could still fund habitat projects in the budget, though the groundbreaking voluntary program that would have been created by the bill appears to be dead.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you