Bird flu has struck more domestic and wild birds in Washington, state officials said Friday.
Among those killed are wild birds that are year-round residents, suggesting avian influenza could linger even after migrating waterfowl fly north.
At least six wild birds have tested positive for the virus, state Department of Fish and Wildlife veterinarian Kristin Mansfield said. The infected species include non-migratory birds such as bald eagles.
The bird flu circulating seems to be more deadly to wild birds and to sicken more species than the 2015 outbreak, she said.
No one can say whether the virus will persist in wild birds through the summer, she said. "I don't see a reason why it would stop."
The state Department of Agriculture has confirmed eight cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in non-commercial flocks.
The latest two were in Okanogan and Whatcom counties, the department said. Previously, the virus was found in flocks in Pacific and Spokane counties, and two each in Clallam and Pierce counties.
The virus has been confirmed in wild birds in Stevens, Franklin and and Grant counties in Eastern Washington and Whatcom and Thurston counties. Several more suspected cases are being tested.
