Washington native Sondra Lundquist was crowned America's Miss Agribusiness at a pageant last month in Florida.
Lundquist, 33, won the Elegant Miss title, one of 11 age categories. She also won the title National AgVocate, a separate competition held the same day.
Reigning titleholders promote agriculture, make appearances and perform community service, according to the organization.
"I'll be a representative for the farmer," she said. "I will talk to farmers to understand their problems and how to fix them. ... I want to explain to people in (cities) where food comes from."
Lundquist grew up in Enumclaw, about 40 miles southeast of Seattle. Her parents, Michael and Sondjia Edwards, own Midnight Mountain Farm. Lundquist and her husband, Michael, currently live in Florida, where he's a technical adviser for a heavy equipment dealer.
Lundquist said they plan to eventually return to Washington. "I love the snow. I'm not made for 100 degrees," she said.
Lundquist has won national horse-showing and pageant titles before. Miss Agribusiness was the first farm-related pageant she has entered.
Lundquist won the Florida Miss Elegant title and competed in a seven-woman field Nov. 22 in Crestview, Fla., for the national crown. About half the contestants were unable to attend because of coronavirus restrictions, she said.
Contestants were judged on an essay, interview, a stage introduction, Western wear, formal wear and a category called "state fashionista," in which participants wore crop-inspired garb.
Lundquist made an outfit that represented several sectors of Florida's agricultural economy.