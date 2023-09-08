Courthouse (copy) (copy)
Comstock

A King County, Wash., man who allegedly baited big game with a pile of apples and displayed his hunting exploits on the Instagram social media platform faces 32 counts of illegal hunting.

Jason L. Smith, 28, of North Bend was charged Thursday in King County Superior Court with two felonies, 27 gross misdemeanors and three misdemeanors.

