OLYMPIA — Landmark climate bills, which are expected to raise fuel costs, are poised to take effect, but only if Washington lawmakers reconvene and also raise the gas tax by at least 5 cents a gallon.
Democrats made the deal among themselves. Some Democrats have been reluctant to vote for cap-and-trade and low-carbon fuels until the Legislature votes for a new 16-year transportation plan that includes a gas tax increase.
Washington Farm Bureau director of government relations Tom Davis said the organization welcomes talks about funding transportation projects, but cap-and-trade and low-carbon fuels have no appeal.
"The cumulative impact on the farming community is what we're most concerned about," he said Tuesday. "It's going to have a huge impact on agriculture. We use fuel, and we're not apologetic about."
The 105-day legislative session ended Sunday without a deal on transportation. Democratic leaders said they expected to renew negotiations soon. If a deal is made to raise the gas tax, the cap-and-trade and low-carbon fuels bill would take effect in 2023.
Gov. Jay Inslee said he disagreed with holding up the climate bills, calling them "world-class legislation."
"We need to get it implemented," he said Monday.
A gas tax increase might gain bipartisan backing, but the cap-and-trade and low-carbon fuels bills have no Republican support.
House Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, criticized the Democrats for not only passing the two climate bills but also hitching them to a gas tax increase.
"I think the most outrageous thing that came out of this session is the idea that these three policies are tied together," he said. "House Republicans will not support anything that piles on those costs."
The Department of Ecology asserts cap-and-trade and low-carbon fuels will have a minimal impact on pump prices, but private and public studies project they would increase fuel prices over time.
Democrats said Washington was leading on climate change. Republicans said the policies won't affect the climate, but will drain money from motorists, including those who already struggle to pay for gas.
At a meeting Monday with reporters, Wilcox repeatedly returned to the topic.
"It's really, really hard for me to get away from the impact that's going to have on so many people," he said. "Such a devastating blow. I think it's going to change lives in the long run."
The cap-and-trade and low-carbon fuels bills underwent changes right up to the final days of the session.
The low-carbon fuels bill calls for reducing the "carbon intensity" of on-road gasoline and diesel. Ecology estimates the standard will cut carbon emissions by 4.3 million metric tons in 2038. Ecology estimated greenhouse gases from gasoline and diesel equaled 31.2 million metric tons in 2018.
Cap-and-trade calls for refineries and manufacturers to reduce carbon emissions or bid for permission to emit. Ecology estimates cap-and-trade covers about 75% of the state's greenhouse gas emissions.
A gas tax increase that triggers cap-and-trade and low-carbon fuels could be higher than 5 cents a gallon.
During the session, the House Transportation Committee chairman suggested hiking the tax by 18 cents a gallon. The Senate Transportation Committee chairman proposed 9.8 cents a gallon.
Any transportation package likely would raise other fees as well.
Washington currently has the fourth highest gas tax in the county at 49.4 cents a gallon. Motorists also pay a federal tax of 18.4 cents a gallon for a total of 67.8 cents a gallon.