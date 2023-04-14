OLYMPIA — The Washington Legislature has sent to Gov. Jay Inslee a bill to raise the cap on cottage-food sales to $35,000 from $25,000 a year.
The House on Thursday unanimously accepted a Senate amendment to set the limit at $35,000 rather than the $50,000 proposed by Rep. Carolyn Eslick, R-Sultan.
Eslick said her proposal was better, but asked House members to go along with the Senate. "We will take what we can get," she said.
House Bill 1500 also calls for adjusting the cap for inflation every four years. Cottage food-permits will be good for two years, instead of one.
Cottage food-makers sell homemade and low-risk foods such as baked goods, stovetop candies, jams, jellies and fruit butters. The state issues permits and conducts health inspections.
Most states do not cap cottage-food sales, according to the Harvard Law School Food Law and Policy Clinic.
Washington has capped annual sales at $25,000 since 2015. Cottage food-makers testified inflation has eaten into profits. The cap forces them to stop selling food before the year ends, they said.
The Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee scaled back the proposal to $35,000. The committee's chairman, Sen. Kevin Van De Wege, D-Sequim, said the $50,000 cap was too high.
The state Department of Agriculture issued 484 cottage-food licenses in 2022. The department estimated that doubling the cap would attract 20%, or 97, more cottage food-makers.
The department reported it would have to hire another food-safety officer, with an annual salary of $75,120. Benefits, administrative overhead and other expenses would bring the department's total cost to $150,500 the first year, according to the department.
Fees paid by cottage food-makers would cover only some of the department's expenses. The House two-year budget proposal includes $226,000 from the general fund to handle the expected surge in cottage food-makers.
