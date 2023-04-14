OLYMPIA — The Washington Legislature has sent to Gov. Jay Inslee a bill to raise the cap on cottage-food sales to $35,000 from $25,000 a year.

The House on Thursday unanimously accepted a Senate amendment to set the limit at $35,000 rather than the $50,000 proposed by Rep. Carolyn Eslick, R-Sultan.

