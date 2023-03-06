OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Commerce has given nonprofit organizations tens of millions of dollars to teach people to use computers, disappointing a legislator who thought some of the money was going to be spent connecting low-income households to the internet.

Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Okanogan County, complained Saturday in a House floor speech that "not a dime" from $50 million appropriated last year for broadband access has gone to linking rural residents to telecommunication satellites, a purpose approved by lawmakers.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you