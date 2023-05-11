Wind farm (copy)

Windmills turn above farmland in Central Washington. Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a bill requiring wind turbines to have aircraft-activated lights if approved by the Federal Aviation Administration.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press

OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a bill requiring wind-power companies to install aircraft-activated lights on wind turbines so blinking lights don't light up Eastern Washington skies all night.

Inslee vetoed a section authorizing counties to regulate lights. The section was confusing because the bill requires companies to install lights approved by the Federal Aviation Administration, Inslee said.

