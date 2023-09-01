Truck on freeway (copy)

Vehicles travel Interstate 5 in Washington. The Department of Ecology will announce results from the state's fourth cap-and-trade auction Sept. 6.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press

Washington held its fourth cap-and-trade auction Aug. 30, putting more than 8.5 million carbon allowances up for bid and potentially boosting both state revenues and fuel prices.

The Department of Ecology will announce auction results Sept. 6. The three previous auctions, including a special auction triggered by high allowance prices, brought in $919.5 million.

Tags

Recommended for you