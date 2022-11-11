Ken Miller of the Washington Farm Forestry Association

A disappointed Ken Miller of the Washington Farm Forestry Association speaks Nov. 10 to the Forest Practices Board.

OLYMPIA — A board that regulates logging has rejected a proposal by small-forest landowners to shrink buffers between streams and tree-cutting, sparking a one-man protest.

After the vote Nov. 9, Ken Miller, of the Washington Farm Forestry Association, sat at a microphone and compared the majority of the Forest Practices Board to "emperors drunk on power."

