The Washington Department of Natural Resources will lock up 10,000 acres of timberland in Western Washington and work with a company owned by oil giant BP to sell carbon credits.
The trees will be left uncut to “offset” emissions by businesses that buy the credits. The program will “repurpose public lands for climate solutions,” Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz said.
The timber industry and some counties and legislators oppose the plan, arguing that it will hurt rural economies, schools and public services, and won’t cut carbon emissions as companies buy credits to keep emitting greenhouse gases.
State Rep. Ed Orcutt, a forester by trade, said harvested wood products hold carbon and that growing stands suck up more carbon from the air than mature trees.
“It sounds good to lock up timber and say we’re benefitting the climate. It feels good. It’s actually bad,” said Orcutt, a southwest Washington Republican.
DNR has picked 2,500 acres to set aside in Grays Harbor, King, Thurston and Whatcom counties. The department on Oct. 17 asked for public comment on where to conserve the other 7,500 acres.
As timberland, the 10,000 acres would yield 400 million board-feet, according to the American Forest Resource Council. Timber sales support rural schools, counties, fire districts and other services.
DNR does not know how much selling carbon credits will raise for public services compared to selling timber.
“DNR is committed to conducting a thorough analysis of financial impacts,” department spokeswoman Sarah Ford said in an email.
“At this point, since we do not yet know which parcels will be included in the carbon project, the agency cannot yet provide meaningful data that describes the economic impacts of the carbon project to specific trust beneficiaries,” she said.
The forest council, drawing on numbers from a DNR report, estimates that carbon credits will generate about 10% of the revenue that could be raised by cutting the trees.
The loss to rural schools and public services will total about $150 million, while loggers, truckers and mills will lose about $500 million in economic activity, the forest council projects.
“We don’t see how carbon offsets can come close” to timber revenue, council spokesman Nick Smith said. “We’re extremely concerned about the consequences of carbon offsets, on public lands in particular.”
Franz last spring announced the partnership with Finite Carbon. BP Launchpad, the venture capital arm of BP, formerly British Petroleum, acquired a majority stake in Finite Carbon in 2020.
Franz said the partnership with Finite Carbon was “kickstarting a new model for conservation.”
“We are establishing DNR at the cutting edge of carbon market opportunities, creating a blueprint that can be used on public lands throughout our country,” she said.
The Board of Natural Resources, a policy setting panel for DNR, was not involved in planning the project. DNR officials have cleared the project of further environmental review and say they plan to start leasing land for carbon credits next year.
The board’s vice chairman, Clallam County Commissioner Bill Peach, said Tuesday no leases should be signed until DNR understands the financial impact to rural services and economies.
“It should be discussed at the board level. That conversation has not occurred,” he said.
A company buys credits to reduce its carbon footprint. Walt Disney Co. reports conserving 1 million acres of forests to offset its carbon emissions, including from its five cruise ships.
DNR calculated that leaving the 10,000 acres of timber standing will be like subtracting the greenhouse gases from gas-powered cars driving 2 billion miles.
Hampton Lumber vice president of resources Doug Cooper told the Board of Natural Resources last month that the company’s three sawmills in Western Washington rely on DNR timber sales.
The jobs lost will be real, said Cooper, questioning whether the same can be said for the purported carbon reductions. “Those cars are still on the road,” he said.
