The Washington Department of Natural Resources plans to lock up 10,000 acres of timber in Western Washington and sell carbon credits.

The trees will be left uncut to “offset” emissions by businesses that buy the credits. The program will “repurpose public lands for climate solutions,” Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz said.

