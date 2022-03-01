OLYMPIA — Senate Democrats advanced a bill Monday to give the Inslee administration power to site renewable-energy-related factories, as a Republican accused them of reducing Eastern Washington to a colony.
House Bill 1812 would allow a panel dominated by the governor's appointees to sidestep counties and local land-use laws to approve industrial developments connected to reducing carbon emissions.
The Democratic-controlled Ways and Means Committee overrode Republican opposition, passing the bill and putting it into position to be voted on by the Senate before the Legislature adjourns March 10. The House already has passed it.
Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, said Eastern Washington counties export renewable energy west of the Cascades and are open to more projects. But the projects shouldn't be forced on them, he said.
"I think our local counties need a say," Schoesler said. "We are not an energy-producing colony."
Gov. Jay Inslee requested the legislation, seeking to expand the jurisdiction of the Energy Facilities Site Evaluation Council, made up primarily of officials in state agencies that report to Inslee.
The council already can site wind turbines and solar panels. Under HB 1812, the council could also approve such projects as biofuel refineries, renewable hydrogen plants, and makers of electric vehicles and parts, and charging stations.
Renewable energy advocates and construction unions support the bill. Democrats say a streamlined, state process will help Washington reach its carbon-reduction goals.
The bill passed the House on a bipartisan 95-3 vote after Democrats agreed to a Republican-sponsored amendment requiring the Department of Commerce to study how renewable energy projects are affecting rural areas.
A study wasn't enough to sway the Washington State Association of Counties. "We don't see a need for a streamlined, statewide process to site factories," the association's policy director, Paul Jewell, said Tuesday.
The Growth Management Act requires counties to protect the environment and reduce sprawl, but the state council and Inslee will be able to overrule local land laws, Jewell said. "It doesn't sit well with counties."
According to the bill, a person must submit written comments while the project is being reviewed or else lose out on being able to speak to the site council at a public hearing.
If the site council decides the project won't have a significant environmental impact, the council can refuse to hear any public testimony arguing to the contrary.
"It's robbing the public of a chance to testify, all in the name of a streamlined process we don't think is needed in the first place," Jewell said.
The Ways and Means Committee rejected an amendment offered by Sen. Shelly Short, R-Addy, to confine renewable-energy projects to land zoned for industry.
Democrats said they want the site council to have flexibility. Sen. Reuven Carlyle, D-Seattle, said the bill ensures the site council will consult with counties and others before making a decision.
"I think the relationship between the locals and state is important and is reflected in the bill," he said.