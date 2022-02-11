OLYMPIA — Democrats are proposing more than $4.5 billion in new taxes to help fund a 16-year transportation plan that calls for all new cars and light-duty pickups sold, bought or registered in Washington to be electric by 2030.
The $16.8 billion "Move Ahead Washington" plan would also enact a low-carbon fuel standard and allow cities to raise taxes on natural gas, and phone and internet services.
A new fuel tax could target Oregon and Idaho drivers, while Washington motorists would pay more to license and register cars, pickups and motorcycles. Aviation fuel taxes would rise to 18 cents from 11 cents a gallon.
The package proposes to spend billions on public transit, removing culverts, electrifying ferries, studying high-speed rail and installing bike lanes, as well as maintaining and expanding highways.
Environmental groups, climate activists, transit officials, construction unions, ports and companies such as Amazon, Microsoft and Expedia praised the plan at Senate hearings Thursday and Friday.
The petroleum industry, electric utilities and internet providers criticized the new taxes. Counties complained the package gives short shrift to rural roads.
"Counties aren't just a small interest group," said Jane Wall, executive director of the Washington State County Road Administration Board.
Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Marko Liias, D-Everett, called the package a "labor of love."
The plan includes "some modest fees," but would not raise the gas tax, he said.
"We heard loud and clear that working families are still facing the brunt of an economic burden caused by the pandemic," he said. "That's why there is no gas tax in this package."
The package allocates $5.4 billion that the state expects to collect from a cap-and-trade bill passed last year. Manufacturers will bid for the right to emit greenhouse gases, with auction proceeds going to the government.
The plan also depends on $2 billion from a 6 cent per gallon tax on fuel exported to other states from Washington's five oil refineries. The tax would apply to fuel sent to states such as Oregon and Idaho that have a lower gas tax than Washington.
House Transportation Committee Chairman Jake Fey defended the possibility that the tax will be paid by drivers in other states.
"In terms of fairness, I think it's only appropriate, since we produce the fuels for their use, that they support our climate activities," said Fey, D-Tacoma.
Petroleum industry representatives said no other state raises revenue for itself by a special tax on fuel sold to residents in another state. The tax may interfere with interstate commerce, they said.
"The legality of this law is murky at best," BP America government affairs manager Tom Wolf said.
To fund local road projects, the transportation plan would allow cities to raise utility and telecommunications taxes by 2%.
John Rothlin, government affairs manager for Avista Corp., a Spokane-based utility, said low-income households already are spending more to heat their homes.
"Energy taxes are regressive," he said "This exacerbates their financial distress."
The bill sets a target for all new privately owned passenger cars and light-duty pickups to be electric by model year 2030. The state would come up with a "scoping plan" for achieving the target.
The bill would remove any doubt that the state will have a low-carbon fuel standard, which mandates biofuels in gasoline and diesel. Lawmakers adopted the policy last year, but made it dependent on raising the gas tax.
Gov. Jay Inslee partially vetoed the bill, approving the low-carbon fuel standard but crossing out the gas-tax requirement. The Legislature has sued, claiming the governor exceeded his powers.
The Move Ahead Washington package would enact the low-carbon fuel standard, narrowing the lawsuit to a dispute between legislative and executive powers.
The package would raise several fees. An original license plate would cost $50 instead of $10. Replacing a license would cost $30 instead of $10. In all, higher license plate fees would cost drivers nearly $1.4 billion over 16 years.
Other miscellaneous fee increases drive the total tax increase to more than $4.5 billion. The package also relies on federal funds and budget reserves.
The top-ranking Republican on the Senate Transportation Committee, Curtis King of Yakima, grumbled that Democrats didn't include Republicans in developing the package.
"It appears to be a Christmas tree of everything that the other side of the aisle would like to have," he said.