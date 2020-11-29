Washington conservation districts remain divided on whether to reform how supervisors are elected, an issue raised by legislators concerned about the often low-profile elections.
A majority of conservation district supervisors and managers polled during a Nov. 21 video conference backed retaining district-run elections. There was less support for selecting supervisors during general elections.
General election advocates argue that low-turnout, in-house elections don't support accountability. Critics say general elections would be costly, politicize districts and reduce the pool of candidates.
Washington State Conservation Commission policy director Ron Shultz cautioned supervisors and managers that some lawmakers expect changes.
"Keep in mind that there's this undercurrent of interest in the Legislature around equity and inclusion that is becoming a factor in the conversation around special-purpose district elections," he said.
The state's 45 conservation districts each have five supervisors — two picked by the state commission and three selected in elections that generally draw few voters.
A district can hold an election anytime in January, February or March. The window to vote can be as short as four hours. Some districts hold elections in conjunction with an annual meeting or a plant sale.
Low-profile elections of all sorts became an issue last year after a King County drainage district was accused of years of financial misconduct.
The House in 2020 considered a bill to have all five conservation district supervisors elected in even-year November elections. The bill didn't pass. The bill's prime sponsor was unseated in the recent election.
Nevertheless, conservation districts and other special-purpose districts are still under pressure to be more accountable to the public, Shultz said.
The state commission and conservation districts had operating budgets totaling $14.1 million and capital budgets totaling $23.8 million in 2019, according to the state commission's annual report.
During the video conference, the state commission staff presented several options for election reform.
Giving conservation districts the option of electing supervisors in general elections got 15 "yes" votes and 15 "no" votes. Another 16 people voted "could live with."
More popular was retaining the current election system while increasing voter outreach. That option received 24 "yes" votes, 5 "no" votes and 15 "could live with" votes.
Holding elections during a statewide "conservation week" got 18 "yes" votes, 10 "no" votes and 16 "could live with" votes.
Supervisors and managers also voted on ways to cut election costs. The most popular idea was holding elections every other year instead of annually.
The options and polling results will be presented to the state conservation commission Dec. 3.
The state commission could implement some reforms on its own, but the Legislature would have to approve moving conservation district elections onto general election ballots.
Such elections would presumably be more expensive, as conservation districts helped pay to print, mail and count ballots. Conservation districts that opted to keep their elections in-house might be asked why, the state commission's staff noted.
King Conservation District Supervisor Chris Porter said districts can't claim to be accountable, transparent or effective until they reach more voters.
"Our lane has to be engaging people in conservation so that they understand what they do affects the environment," he said.
The district used electronic voting this year and doubled voter turnout — to 6,244 out of a potential 1.2 million voters.
Mike Nordin, manager of the Pacific and Grays Harbor conservation districts in southwest Washington, said the districts could not afford general elections. He also warned about politicizing the offices.
"Even though it's a non-partisan thing, you're going to get more of the political parties trying to influence putting people on our boards, he said. "That worries me greatly because it's going to get away from what our mission is."
In rural areas, the pool of potential supervisors could be reduced because candidates can run for only one office at a time, said Loren Meagher, manager of the Eastern Klickitat and Central Klickitat conservation districts.
In such areas, it's not unusual for conservation district supervisors to serve on school boards or other elected bodies, he said.