The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission on Friday denied a petition to allow private citizens to euthanize animals injured by a vehicle, but agreed to further discuss revising the law.
The petition, submitted by a Snohomish County resident, also sought to liberalize the state's roadkill law and allow species other than deer and elk to be salvaged for food.
Fish and Wildlife Game Division manager Anis Aoude recommended rejecting both ideas. More drivers stopping to pick up dead animals or shoot suffering ones would be dangerous, he said.
Commissioners showed no interest in broadening the roadkill law, but several said they were concerned about leaving animals to suffer until law enforcement officers arrived.
Commissioner Molly Linville, an Eastern Washington rancher, said deputies and game agents can be hours away from where she lives. She acknowledged euthanizing animals that were hit by vehicles.
"In rural areas, we already are putting animals down if they are thrashing on the side of the road, and it doesn't feel good to know that you're doing something illegal," she said.
"The fact of the matter is that it happens," Linville said. "I really would like to see it made legal to dispatch the animals."
The petitioner, Brad Thomsen, suggested in a letter to the Fish and Wildlife that Washington model its laws after Idaho. Efforts to reach Thomsen were unsuccessful.
Idaho allows species that aren't threatened or endangered to be salvaged, including moose, wolves and cougars. Protected species such as grizzly bears, Canada lynx and golden eagles can't be salvaged.
Washington allows only elk and deer to be salvaged. The person collecting roadkill must print out a free permit from Fish and Wildlife and keep it with the meat.
Aoude said about 1,500 deer and 250 elk are salvaged annually.
Idaho allows private residents to euthanize animals hit by vehicles.
Aoude said Washington is far more densely populated than Idaho. He said it would be complicated to write a rule that only applied to animals struck by vehicles in remote areas.
Animals are more likely to be hit on busier roads in populated areas, he said. "If you allow people to dispatch them, then there are going to be accidents," he said.
Salvaging deer in Clark, Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties is illegal because those southwest Washington counties have federally protected Columbian white-tailed deer.
If the commission had granted the petition, it would not have changed laws immediately. Fish and Wildlife staff members would have started developing proposed rules.
Linville was the only commissioner to vote against denying the petition. The motion to reject the petition, however, also put the commission on record as favoring more discussion about whether to allow private residents to euthanize animals.
"I think perhaps more thought could go into how that could be handled," said Commissioner Jim Anderson. He said he recently saw an elk thrashing about after being hit by a vehicle.
"I was prepared to shoot it, but because of the law, I didn't, and that was painful," he said.
