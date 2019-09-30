A job fair planned for Oct. 18 in Vale, Ore., will focus on job opportunities in such areas as firefighting and wildfire management.
The event is slated for 9 a.m. to noon at the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s Vale District Office, 100 Oregon St.
The district fills 60 to 70 temporary positions each year, not including firefighters, Fire Mitigation and Education Specialist Al Crouch said.
“Most people, when they think of wildland firefighting, they think of engine crews, smokejumpers and hotshot crews,” he said. “But our fire management program is much deeper and broader than fire-suppression crews.”
Job opportunities in fuel management, fire prevention and investigation, dispatch and supply and logistics are examples.
The open house format encourages prospective applicants to meet people who work in the jobs, see and learn about equipment, and “shed some light on what the job is like, what a wildland firefighter is, and a day in the life of a firefighter,” Crouch said.
The fair, an expansion of a 2018 pilot project, targets young people and the community.
“We want to make sure community members are aware of the jobs and careers available through the Bureau of Land Management right here in Eastern Oregon,” Crouch said.
Most temporary summer jobs involve fire though the fair also will detail other BLM career opportunities. Jobs are primarily filled through usajobs.gov.