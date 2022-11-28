Shawn Cafferty is the new USDA Rural Development housing programs director for Idaho.
The nearly eight-year agency veteran is based in Blackfoot.
Rural Development offers loans for home purchases, and loans and grants for home repairs, Cafferty said.
As he transitions into his new job, his goals and those of the agency include increasing dollars directed to eligible residents to help them find safe, clean housing.
Rural Development’s Section 502 direct-loan and Section 504 repair programs are underused in the state, Cafferty said. Funds available have exceeded funds allocated in the past few years.
The repair program “is underutilized in Idaho, and I attribute this to the lack of awareness that this program exists,” he said. He sees “an extreme need for very low-income individuals to have repairs conducted to their homes to make their residence safer, more comfortable and to remove health and safety hazards.”
Rural Development home loans offer qualified buyers a lower annual interest rate and slightly longer maturity than conventional mortgages. No down payment is required.
The number of inquiries has increased substantially since the Federal Reserve began a series of interest rate increases last spring, Cafferty said.
As cities keep growing, some longtime residents are moving to smaller communities — where the loans may be an attractive and viable option, said Rudy Soto, Rural Development director for the state.
Many of the state’s cities are too big to qualify, but opportunities remain, Cafferty said.
In the Treasure Valley, for example, an unincorporated area west of Caldwell continues to qualify, as do Homedale, Huston, Marsing, Middleton, Notus, Parma, Star and parts of Kuna.
Rural Development encourages prospective borrowers to inquire, as some communities eventually may be deemed ineligible per a population limit, Cafferty said. The current limit is 50,000.
The agency funded 36 direct home loans in the state during the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. The goal for the current fiscal year is 50, he said.
To make sure their homes can come in below Rural Development limits, some builders are lowering their prices, Cafferty said. Working with a loan from the agency also may reduce transaction-related fees builders pay. The area loan limit for Ada and Canyon counties is $415,100.
He joined the agency as an area housing specialist. He later worked as a business program specialist and was statewide energy program coordinator and a rural business specialist most recently.
Before Cafferty joined USDA Rural Development in Idaho in May 2015, he worked for Wells Fargo Bank in Idaho Falls for 2 1/2 years, and earlier for the Eastern Idaho Entrepreneurial Center in Rexburg.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in health and wellness at the University of Idaho in 2008 and a master of business administration at Idaho State University in 2014.
Rural Development also funds rural facilities and infrastructure — from water and waste treatment systems to high-speed internet service — and business technical assistance and energy programs, Soto said.
Its Rural Energy for America Program is receiving additional grant funding through the recent Inflation Reduction Act, he said. It can help a farmer install solar power on under-irrigated field corners, for example.
