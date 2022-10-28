Internet (copy)

USDA Rural Services will provide $35 million in grants and loans for rural broadband in communities along Oregon's coast.

 USDA

USDA Rural Development has awarded approximately $63.3 million in grants and loans to bring high-speed internet access in communities across the Pacific Northwest. 

Funding comes from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by Congress in 2021. The bill provided $65 billion to expand rural broadband across the U.S., with $759 million announced Oct. 27 for 49 projects in 26 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and Palau.

