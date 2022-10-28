USDA Rural Development has awarded approximately $63.3 million in grants and loans to bring high-speed internet access in communities across the Pacific Northwest.
Funding comes from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by Congress in 2021. The bill provided $65 billion to expand rural broadband across the U.S., with $759 million announced Oct. 27 for 49 projects in 26 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and Palau.
In a statement, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said the agency is committed to making sure that people have access to high-speed internet, no matter where they live.
"That's how you grow the economy — not just in rural communities but across the nation," Vilsack said.
State and local governments, tribes, corporations and co-ops are all eligible to apply for funding from USDA Rural Development's ReConnect Loan and Grant Program. The program helps pay for construction or upgrades to broadband facilities and equipment in eligible rural areas.
Of the $63.3 million earmarked for the Northwest, $35 million will go to Western Oregon to support a pair of projects bringing high-speed broadband internet for nearly 5,000 people — including 100 businesses, 579 farms and two schools — in Polk, Benton, Lincoln and Lane counties.
"Fast reliable internet is essential for the growth and prosperity of Oregon's rural communities," said Margi Hoffmann, state director for USDA Rural Development. "By partnering with local utilities and cooperatives, USDA will make sure that even our most rural households, farms and businesses have a chance to build a brighter, more connected future."
These projects include $24.9 million for Pioneer Telephone Cooperative, based in Philomath, to build a fiber-to-the-premises network connecting 3,570 people, 558 farms and 72 businesses to high-speed internet in Benton, Lincoln and Polk counties.
Another $10.6 million will go to Siuslaw Broadband LLC, based in Florence, to build a fiber-to-the-premises high-speed internet network connecting 1,407 people, 28 businesses, 21 farms and two schools in Lane County.
Elsewhere around the region, one project was funded in southwest Washington, with approximately $8.6 million awarded to the Kalama Telephone Company.
The company will build a fiber network connecting 4,330 people, 61 businesses and 21 farms to high-speed internet in rural Cowlitz County.
About $2.1 million was awarded from the USDA to the Columbine Telephone Company in Madison County, Idaho, to build a fiber network connecting 469 people, 32 businesses and four farms to high-speed internet.
Finally, $17.6 million will go to the Cal-Ore Telephone Company in Tulelake, Calif., near the Oregon border, to build a fiber network connecting 321 people, seven farms, six businesses and three public schools to high-speed internet.
