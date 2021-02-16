WASHINGTON, D.C. — Eviction and foreclosure moratoriums related to USDA Single Family Housing Direct and Guaranteed loans will be extended through June 30.
According to a USDA statement, this will "bring relief to residents in rural America who have housing loans through USDA."
The decision, the statement said, was designed to help farmers, families and communities in financial stress during COVID-19.
The decision came as a joint effort between the Biden administration, USDA staff and others.
“USDA recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered an almost unprecedented housing affordability crisis in the United States," USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson said in a statement Tuesday. "That’s why USDA is taking this important action today to extend relief to the hundreds of thousands of individuals and families holding USDA Single Family Housing loans."
Maxson said the decision could impact hundreds of thousands of people across the U.S.
More broadly, recent Census Bureau data show that during the pandemic, 8.2 million homeowners are currently behind on mortgage payments.
Tuesday's action follows another recent move by USDA to help distressed rural homeowners and other borrowers.
In January, the agency took action to bring relief to more than 12,000 distressed borrowers of USDA farm loans by temporary suspending past-due debt collections, foreclosures, non-judicial foreclosures, debt offsets and wage garnishments.
The new foreclosure moratorium extension only applies to those currently living on their property.
During the forbearance period, USDA urges farmers and other borrowers to talk with their lenders about potential solutions.
Farmers with questions can contact USDA's National Office Division at sfhglpServicing@usda.gov or 202-720-1452.
Maxson said while he applauds today's decision, he hopes the Biden administration does even more to help those in need.
“While today’s actions are an important step for them, we need to do more. The Biden administration is working closely with Congress to pass the American Rescue Plan to take more robust and aggressive actions to bring additional relief to American families and individuals impacted by the pandemic," he wrote.