The University of Idaho Extension Service will offer a four-class course on succession planning at the Gooding County extension office.
The classes will help farmers and ranchers identify a successor, evaluate financial viability to transition, develop transfer strategies and determine the next step in the process.
The classes are set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 26 and March 4, 11 and 18.
Cost is $100 per farm or ranch for the four-day course. Lunch and materials are included.
The registration deadline is Feb. 21. To register or for more information, call (208) 934-4417.