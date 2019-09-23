Treasure Our Valley, a festival that celebrates and encourages the protection of farm and ranchland, will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell, Idaho.
Participants will be able to “come and celebrate, have a good time, sample food and wine from local producers, and maybe learn a little about the importance of farmland in the Treasure Valley,” said Crookham Co. CEO George Crookham. It’s an opportunity to connect with food producers “and hear about their stories and the things they do, in a fun environment.”
Local wines, beers and hard ciders will be featured. Food vendors are slated to showcase food produced locally. Numerous agricultural organizations are scheduled to participate.
Scheduled events for children include making ice cream and butter, using a cider press and bicycle wheat grinder and setting an irrigation siphon tube.
A Farm Bureau-sponsored scavenger hunt is planned.
Information: Kris Crookham, 208-890-3543 or kbc@crookham.com.