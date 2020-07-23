Half an hour before hunger relief volunteers opened a mobile food distribution site at Chemeketa Community College in Salem, Ore., dozens of cars had already lined up to wait.
At 4 p.m., Marion Polk Food Share volunteers started loading boxes into trunks. It was a hot July afternoon. Muscles and faces shone with sweat. Within 20 minutes, volunteers put nearly 180 boxes — 4,500 pounds of farm-fresh food — into people’s cars. They still had an hour and forty minutes to go.
According to Feeding America, more than 54 million people in the U.S. are facing hunger during the pandemic: more than at the peak of the Great Recession, and staggering closer to the Great Depression, when historians estimate 60 million Americans went hungry.
As of June, according to a new analysis by the Brookings Institution based on Census Bureau data, 1-in-6 children lack a reliable source of affordable food. Some states have it worse; Idaho Foodbank told the Capital Press 1-in-4 children is likely not getting enough to eat.
Farmers, processors, food banks and governments are working to fill the gap. But experts say COVID-19 has “upended” how hunger relief systems operate and will likely leave lasting changes, for better and for worse, even when it’s controlled.
Missing volunteers
Many food banks across the West say their biggest COVID-19 challenge has been losing volunteers.
America’s hunger relief system is volunteer-driven, and the majority of pre-pandemic volunteers were older adults.
When COVID-19 hit, Aaron Czyzewski, director of advocacy and public policy at Food Lifeline, a Washington state anti-hunger group, said volunteer teams disappeared “almost overnight” as people self-quarantined.
Marion Polk Food Share’s CEO and president, Rick Gaupo, said the number of volunteers at his food bank has fallen about 90% at a time when around double the number of people are seeking food. From April through June, the organization has distributed 1.4 million pounds more food than the same timeframe last year.
“It has felt overwhelming,” said Kendra Alexander, director of operations at Marion Polk Food Share.
In many states, the National Guard swooped in to help — and food banks say guard members are leaving a legacy of more efficient processes — but over the next several weeks, and in some states as soon as the end of July, the National Guard will withdraw, leaving a void for “desperately needed” volunteers.
Czyzewski of Food Lifeline said he expects box production numbers to drop as the National Guard pull out.
Early in the pandemic, many people across the U.S. blamed farmers for dumping milk and produce when prices were low. But food bank leaders say that wasn’t farmers’ fault; most food banks simply didn’t — and still don’t — have the volunteers or facilities needed to handle bulk farm donations.
Farm-to-food bank
Volunteers aren’t the only thing that disappeared.
When lockdowns started, said Czyzewski, Food Lifeline’s food donations fell by 90%. Food bank leaders across the West echoed him, saying the early rush on grocery stores left retailers with little to donate.
Many food banks in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and California told the Capital Press their most consistent donors, both before and during the pandemic, have been farmers.
“I think it’s common for a lot of people in ag to feel driven by the concept of not letting people go hungry around them. I think that’s what you’ve dedicated your life to as a farmer: feeding people. So the fact that farms are giving so much just makes sense,” said Megan Nelson, economic analyst at the American Farm Bureau Federation.
State aid has also provided relief, along with USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program, a $3 billion slice of the federal CARES Act that buys food from regional processors and donates it to food banks.
Drew Meuer, chief of staff at Second Harvest, a hunger relief organization in Washington state, said families have expressed their excitement about the high-quality produce.
But some worry USDA’s food box program may unravel farm-to-food bank relationships.
Andrew Cheyne, director of government affairs at the California Association of Food Banks, said although he’s grateful for the program, it may hurt relationships with existing donors.
The program awards processors, such as fruit companies, with contracts. The unintended consequence, Cheyne said, is that because of food banks’ limited capacity, existing farm-donors are being pushed aside by new USDA contractors because many food banks under strain can no longer handle bulk farm donations.
“We’re concerned it could be really disruptive to the longer-term relationships we’ve built,” said Cheyne.
Washington food banks are seeing similar displacement of long-time donors, but Susanne Lally, spokeswoman at the Idaho Foodbank, said the program appears to be a success in Idaho.
Jen Turner, Oregon Food Bank’s program expert, said Oregon is having better luck because many of the distributors USDA selected already had relationships with Oregon Food Bank, making the transition more seamless.
But even Oregon farms have seen disruptions.
John Burt, executive director of the Oregon nonprofit Farmers Ending Hunger, said when USDA’s food box program ends in December, he’ll likely need to recreate donation supply chains and restart fundraising.
“Where’s our place in all this?” said Burt. “I kind of feel like the odd man out, and I wonder what the future looks like.”
Perfect storm
America’s food crisis is bad now, but hunger experts anticipate it could get much worse.
Although some signs of economic recovery have been promising, Cheyne of the California Association of Food Banks said the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, leading to a second round of closures, may intensify poverty and hunger.
Another concern, many say, is that moratoriums on evictions will soon end.
According to U.S. Census Bureau survey data, 12% of Washington renters — about 250,000 households — reported they were unable to make rent in June. Among minorities, the numbers are even more stark: 42% of Black and 24% of Hispanic or Latino renters couldn’t make rent.
These renters have been protected by state and national moratoriums. But those protections end Sept. 30 in Oregon and California, Aug. 1 in Washington and July 24 in Idaho.
“I do believe we’ll see a big uptick of hunger as people lose their homes and apartments,” said Gaupo of Marion Polk Food Share.
Some unemployment insurance benefits are soon to end, too, in many places at the end of July.
And for many, finding work may prove a challenge.
Jenna, 19, lives in a teen homeless program called Looking Glass New Roads in Eugene, Ore., that sources farm produce from Food for Lane County to feed about 40 teens daily. She asked that her last name not be used.
Jenna said she left home because she has a serious medical condition and her parents couldn’t afford to feed her the diet she needs for her disease. She said she had promising prospects with the Job Corps a few months ago, but when the pandemic hit, her opportunities fell apart and she is relying on donated food and shelter.
“I want a job to provide for myself, but it’s so hard to find one right now,” she said, her eyes watering over her face mask. “I’m just grateful I came here and they feed me well.”
With more evictions, fewer benefits and other challenges likely on the way, food bank leaders are worried they won’t have the capacity to meet people’s needs.
“It could make for a perfect storm,” said Cheyne of the California Association of Food Banks.
‘Less bureaucracy’
Food bank leaders say although federal agencies have tightened some restrictions during COVID-19, they have loosened many others.
One food bank leader who chose not to be identified said having “a lot less bureaucracy” from USDA has allowed the organization to operate more efficiently.
“Because of the pandemic, it seems like we have ten years’ worth of advocacy accomplishments delivered to us in a matter of months,” said Czyzewski of Food Lifeline.
Matt Newell-Ching, policy manager on Oregon Food Bank’s advocacy team, said a recent federal waiver has given more flexibility to summer meal programs, which used to feed people only on-site and now offer grab-and-go options. Newell-Ching said the flexibility has overall been “very positive,” although it has drawbacks — such as added costs for plastic bags.
Claire Lane, director at Washington state’s Anti-Hunger and Nutrition Coalition, said food banks hope for further school meal changes, better responses and faster action from USDA.
Many Western states have pushed USDA for two waivers: the Unanticipated School Closures waiver and the Area Eligibility waiver. Food experts say the first waiver would lessen the “administrative burden nightmare” by allowing schools to track meals rather than students and the second waiver would give flexibility to provide meals at additional sites. USDA has approved these requests in some states but not yet others.
Early during COVID-19, low-income families were given waivers to access the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, or WIC for short. Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., and Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., urged USDA to extend the WIC waivers through Sept. 30 and got their request.
Congress also created the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer program, or P-EBT, which gives families with schoolchildren a one-time benefit payment to offset lost free or subsidized school meals. Washington state’s program ends Aug. 31. Idaho still hasn’t received even the first round of P-EBT. Anti-hunger groups are pressing Congress to extend the program.
Ninety-nine food banks nationwide, along with partners like the California Farm Bureau Federation, are calling for further changes: for Congress to approve a 15% increase in SNAP benefits for the duration of the recession, increase the minimum SNAP household benefit from $16 to $30 per month, provide additional funding for the Farmers to Families Food Box Program and invest in increased food bank cold storage and transportation.
Some economists have criticized SNAP and similar programs as “unsustainable,” and several major U.S. think tanks have encouraged legislators and agencies to be cautious when approving new funds or waivers.
For example, Angela Rachidi, a scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, said increasing SNAP benefits will not help the many families in need who don’t receive SNAP. She said policymakers should assess people’s food security status before providing more aid.
Most food bank leaders respond that would just create more bureaucracy, and hungry people need help now. Anti-hunger advocates say SNAP delivers nine meals for every one meal from a charitable provider such as a food bank.
“It’s not reasonable for us to expect all of these changes to stick, but it sure would be nice,” said Czyzewski of Food Lifeline. “I worked in cancer advocacy before this, and I thought: what could be more complicated than cancer? But food insecurity — it’s really complex. As we come out of COVID, I think a lot will change about how farms and food banks fight hunger.”
At the distribution site in Salem that sunny afternoon, Paul Evans, a retired physician who now volunteers for Marion Polk Food Share, paused to wipe his brow after giving another USDA box full of farm food to a family of four.
“A lot of changes are probably ahead,” he said. “But one thing stays the same: we really should never stop serving each other.”