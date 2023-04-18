OLYMPIA — Democrats are keeping alive proposals to raise property taxes and taxes on most real estate sales as House and Senate budget writers negotiate an operating budget before the session ends Sunday.
The House and Senate have passed separate two-year $69 billion spending plans and must reconcile the differences before adjourning. Neither proposal depends on raising taxes.
Majority Democrats in both chambers, however, are showing support for higher taxes for new spending.
The House Finance Committee has recommended raising the real estate excise tax on the sale of residences and commercial buildings. Farms, farmland and timberland would be exempt from the tax hikes.
In the Senate, 20 Democrats sponsored a bill late in the session to raise state and local property taxes. The bill has not received a public hearing and none has been scheduled. Republican leaders Tuesday criticized Democrats for not introducing the legislation earlier for the public to comment on.
"It shows you what single-party government is capable of. It shows you that no one really has to be persuaded in public," House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox said.
Senate Bill 5770 would eliminate the 2001 voter initiative that limited the growth of property tax levies.
Instead of being limited to a 1% growth in levies, the state, counties, cities and other taxing districts could raise levies by 3%. Levies also grow when new homes or businesses are added to tax rolls.
The Democrats' bill calls the 1% cap arbitrary and that it inhibits governments from serving the public in the face of population growth and inflation.
The Department of Revenue estimates that lifting the cap to 3% will increase state and local property taxes by $108 million the first year, $322 million the next year and $548 million the year after.
The department foresees the increase in property taxes continuing to grow and topping $1 billion in 2028.
Senate Republican Leader John Braun said changing the cap to 3% from 1% only sounds small. "It makes an enormous difference over time in the amount of money you pay in property tax," he said.
House Bill 1628 would increase the state real estate tax, but hold the rate on farms, farmland and timberland at 1.28% of the selling price.
For other types of real estate transactions, taxes would go up on sales over $1.5 million. The top rate would be 4% on the portion of sales over $5 million.
Most of the increased revenue would be set aside for housing for low-income households, according to Democrats. Republicans say the raising the tax will increase the cost of housing and make the homeless problem worse.
Counties and cities also could increase their real estate taxes, as long as they spent at least half the money on housing for people who qualify as low income.
Combined, higher state and local real estate taxes would increase government revenues by $235.1 million the first full year, according to a state estimate. The estimate climbs to $731.4 million by the fifth year.
If the bill comes to the floor for a vote, Republicans plan to propose that local governments get permission from voters. Democrats rejected the amendment in the Finance Committee.
