CALDWELL, Idaho — The Canyon County Planning and Zoning Commission has recommended a plan to rezone and develop 39 home lots on more than 90 acres of land zoned for agriculture be denied.
The Board of Canyon County Commissioners will make the final decision, said Maddy Vander Veen, a planning technician with Canyon County Development Services. A hearing before the county commission was not yet scheduled as of Jan. 10.
The site is at 8718 Purple Sage Road northwest of Caldwell. Sierra Vista Properties Inc. proposes to rezone it from agricultural to rural residential and develop a subdivision, to be called Mint Farm Estates, with home lots that average just over 2 acres each.
Homes would have individual domestic wells and septic systems. Irrigation would be pressurized. The property has surface water rights from Black Canyon Irrigation District. Roads would take nearly 11 acres.
The site has surface water rights used for irrigation by pivot sprinkler, and is near other large, active agricultural properties. Since the rezone request does not seek approval subject to meeting conditions, there would be no way to mitigate for various potential impacts, a report from county planning staff said.
Ground to the south has soils “moderately suited” to farming but as part of the Middleton city impact area is in the likely path of growth, the staff report said.
Within a mile are 26 platted subdivisions that would include 495 lots averaging 2.35 acres each.
Sierra Vista in July 2021 proposed a rezone to single-family residential and preliminary plat approval for 53 lots. An amendment four months later made the rezone contingent on meeting conditions, but the county commission last May denied that request — saying the applicant could instead consider a rezone to rural residential, which calls for less density.
