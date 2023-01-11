CALDWELL, Idaho — The Canyon County Planning and Zoning Commission has recommended a plan to rezone and develop 39 home lots on more than 90 acres of land zoned for agriculture be denied.

The Board of Canyon County Commissioners will make the final decision, said Maddy Vander Veen, a planning technician with Canyon County Development Services. A hearing before the county commission was not yet scheduled as of Jan. 10.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

Recommended for you