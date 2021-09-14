CALDWELL, Idaho — The draft 2030 Canyon County Comprehensive Plan aims to preserve farmland in the best-suited locations while encouraging residential development in and around cities.
Kate Dahl, a senior planner in the fast-growing southwest Idaho county, said the plan and its map of future land uses call for keeping intact sizable farms outside citiy boundaries or their impact areas.
The documents released this month also support development of agritourism businesses in farm country and smaller, lower-intensity farms and pastures in rural-urban transition areas.
The Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho estimates Canyon County’s population at 243,380, up from 189,850 people 10 years ago.
Dahl said the county by 2040 expects to add 111,000 more residents. In the past decade it lost about 7,000 acres taxed as agricultural. These are parcels that are zoned for and make money from agriculture and are at least 5 acres.
A 2020 survey showed strong support for preserving farmland in the county. The draft comp plan says Canyon has the fourth-largest agricultural sector of Idaho’s 44 counties.
Developing in cities or their impact areas aims to “avoid fragmenting the ag land and creating more conflict with the agricultural operations,” Dahl said. It also helps avoid the cost of extending water and sewer services because there would be fewer developments in farmland.
“Part of that is getting more specific about where certain ag, residential and agritourism (uses) make sense,” she said.
Th map has three types of agriculturally designated areas and some adjacent agritourism corridors, such as for the wine region in the Nampa-Caldwell area and the hop production area between Wilder and Parma.
Dahl said the exclusive agriculture designation would apply to intense ag uses next to which housing is incompatible. Dairies and feedlots are examples.
The proposed general agriculture designation would apply to “basically the rest of the ag area outside the area that is not exclusive ag,” she said. Agricultural and supporting uses could be developed, but residential development is discouraged.
The proposed agricultural transition designation, outside a city’s boundaries but in its impact area “is probably more of a blend between rural residential and agriculture,” Dahl said, and “is probably the most open in allowing different uses.”
It would encourage hobby farms, small acreages and various ag uses. But it would discourage intense ag partly because this designation would allow low-density residential development.
She said the county is considering putting together a development-rights program through which a farmer could sell and transfer a development right to a developer who would use it not on the farm but rather in a city or impact area closer to services. The plan would require an ordinance, and agreements with cities.
Dahl said such a program could allow for farms to stay intact and for the county to “better direct where development can go so it is more cost-effective for the taxpayer.”
The county is taking comments on the draft comprehensive plan. Planning staff will meet with an agricultural working group during October.
The Planning and Zoning Commission could consider it as soon as November.
Comprehensive plans constitute a general vision for land uses over a long period. They do not rezone land.