Recent Oregon studies indicate that students who visit farms or meet local producers through farm-to-school educational programs are more likely to eat fresh fruits and vegetables.
Statewide data are not yet available, but recent studies in some Oregon districts show that participation in farm-to-school programs influences students' nutritional choices.
"I've seen firsthand how much of an impact it has had on students' willingness to try new foods," said Melina Barker, director of the Oregon Farm to School and School Garden Network.
Barker said it appears that students who visit farms, work in school gardens or have farmers visit their classrooms all appear more willing to eat fresh produce than they were before having those experiences.
One example comes from Rogue Valley Farm 2 School, or RVF2S, in Southern Oregon.
RVF2S recently partnered with Project Impact to track student behavior after participation in a program that involved lessons, farm visits and tasting tables.
The soon-to-be-published data show a 70% increase in the number of teachers reporting that their students requested more fresh vegetables after the program — not just students eating more fresh produce, but asking for it.
Sheila Foster, executive director of RVF2S, said she believes the positive experiences students have at farms or in gardens makes them more likely to want fresh food.
"What we're doing is tapping into creating a culture around healthy food and lots of positive experiences around that," said Foster.
Pre-COVID, Foster said, farm visits typically took place twice a year — once in the spring, and once in the fall. During a 3- to 4-hour farm visit, students would help with harvest, meet farm owners and farmworkers and then prepare a meal together on-site, such as pizza and salad.
During COVID, farm visits have been more limited, but Foster said students have still eaten more fresh produce afterwards.
Other districts have seen similar results.
Mindy Bell, executive director of the School Garden Project of Lane County, said students in her program work in a school garden, take field trips and sometimes interact with local producers.
Bell said teachers and students were surveyed after participating in the program. About 68% of students said they tried a fruit or vegetable they'd never tried before and 66% said they now like a larger number of fruits and vegetables than previously.
Bell said students love the program, and for some, it's where they bloom.
"Some kiddos have a difficult time learning and staying focused in the traditional classroom," she said. "But if you get them out in the garden and hand them a handful of seeds, you see how individually laser-focused they get in planting those seeds in a perfect row."
National studies, published in the Society for Public Health Education, Childhood Obesity and Journal of Nutrition and Behavior, have also found that students who participate in farm-to-school and school garden programs are more likely to consume fresh produce.
Many farmers, too, say being part of a farm-to-school program is meaningful.
"I mean, I just feel like it is such an important program," said Amber Fry, a Southern Oregon farmer who supplies cafeterias and hosts field trips. "The more that people move away from having their own gardens and from farming, I just think it becomes that much more important to keep kids in touch and give them the opportunity to learn about where their food comes from."