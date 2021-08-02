BROOKS, Ore. — As a thin blanket of steam floats in the humid air, Debbie Hegr tips a milk jug filled with corn kernels into a red burr mill.
A soft hum follows, as the grinder spits out the pale golden-orange flecks into a bucket below.
Beside her, her cousin Brad Beverly, feeds a couple of corn cobs into a McCormick Deering Corn Sheller, which separates kernels from the cobs.
The area around them is electric with pops, sizzles and hums — welcoming chaos that is all familiar for visitors to The Great Oregon Steam-Up.
Since 1970, the annual event has been a magnet, attracting thousands from across the West Coast and beyond, celebrating the vast assortment of steam-powered agricultural and construction machines that helped build the state and region.
Last weekend, Powerland Heritage Park in Brooks, Ore. — the host of the event — celebrated its 50th year. Hegr is one of the many people who have attended the event since it started. Her grandfather, Chuck Kinkaid, was a founding father.
"This is home," she says with a smile.
Across the 62-acre park, a cluster of antique steam engines pop in invitation; the mechanics and owners of the tractors are eager to educate visitors.
"The fire heats water up ... about 100 gallons ... where it goes through the tubes and heats all the water up to make the steam," Bill Boyce says, jumping off his Russell 15815 steam engine. The collection of buttons attached to his hat, one being "Best Steam Engineer of 2009," rattled slightly with the movement.
The engine, named the Boss, belongs to his brother, but the 74-year-old Boyce travels from Grande Ronde every so often to keep up the steam tractor. Boyce has attended the Steam-Up for 45 years.
"I have never missed a weekend," he said.
A few minutes past 9 a.m., after honoring the veterans and "those who came before us," Paul Finster, a longstanding volunteer of the Steam-Up, invites the crowd to a day of fun.
"If you told me this would be here today ... I would have thought you were dreaming," he tells the Capital Press.
The Steam-Up attracts an average of 15,000 during its two weekends each summer and is entirely run by volunteers. The volunteers, like Finster, move the day along with an array of events. From tractor-pull contests for children, John Deere antique shows, museums, a flea market and a blacksmith shop, there is something for everyone.
At 1:30, the annual Parade of Power captivates the visitors; people line up along the edges of the track, clapping as the antique engines, tractors and cars go past.
Adam Halm, of Goldenberg, Wash., directs his 1914 Steam Traction Engine around the park, the machinery purring to life. Halm attended his first Steam-Up at 6 months old and he hasn't missed one weekend in his 39 years.
"I've been doing this forever," he says, his 1914 Steam Traction Engine purring behind him, "it's in my blood."