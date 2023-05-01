SALEM — The Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board has awarded seven grants totaling more than $4.1 million for conservation easements to protect working farms and ranches. 

Funding comes from the state Agricultural Heritage Program, created by the Legislature in 2017. The program offers grants in four areas — easements, succession planning, conservation management plans and technical assistance — intended to preserve farmland while simultaneously benefitting fish and wildlife. 

