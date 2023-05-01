SALEM — The Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board has awarded seven grants totaling more than $4.1 million for conservation easements to protect working farms and ranches.
Funding comes from the state Agricultural Heritage Program, created by the Legislature in 2017. The program offers grants in four areas — easements, succession planning, conservation management plans and technical assistance — intended to preserve farmland while simultaneously benefitting fish and wildlife.
Agricultural land makes up about 25% of Oregon, with 64% of that land likely to change hands over the next 20 years, according to research from Oregon State University.
However, an estimated 81% of producers do not have succession plans, leaving their properties open to development that would take it out farming.
That is what the Agricultural Heritage Program aims to address. Lawmakers allocated $5 million to the program in 2022. OWEB, which administers the grants, received seven applications from land trusts for easements to protect 12,480 acres from the coast to the high desert.
The board approved all seven applications on April 26. Meanwhile, the Legislature is considering a bill, House Bill 3366, that would infuse another $10.8 million for the Agricultural Heritage Program over the next biennium.
HB 3366 is sponsored by Reps. Mark Owens, R-Crane, and Ken Helm, D-Beaverton. It was referred to the Ways and Means Committee on March 27.
"Oregon's Agricultural Heritage Program is a vital tool to keep our working ranch and farmlands protected into the future," Owens said in a statement. "Oregon's farmers and ranchers are facing increased pressure to transition away from farming and ranching. This program recognizes and supports the many benefits provided by working lands and helps keep working lands working."
The largest single grant in this round of funding was $2.7 million to the Wild Rivers Land Trust for an easement at Wahl Ranch in Port Orford, preserving 775 acres along the southern Oregon coast. The ranch raises sheep, while also maintaining riparian areas and wetland habitat.
Three grants went to the Oregon Agricultural Trust, based in Salem. They will pay for easements at Seely Farm in Clatskanie, as well as Ferrell Ranch and O'Keeffe Ranch, both in Lake County, allowing producers to purchase more land and expand their operations.
The Deschutes Land Trust received two grants for easements at Aspen Valley Ranch in Crook County, and Pitchfork-T Ranch in Sisters. Both were cited as being within important migration corridors for Rocky Mountain elk, mule deer and pronghorn.
The seventh and final grant was awarded to the McKenzie River Trust for a 210-acre easement at Hagen Farm in Junction City.
All together, the easements add up to cover 12,480 acres.
Kelley Beamer, executive director for the Coalition of Oregon Land Trusts, said the Agricultural Heritage Program is a vital new tool for land trusts to work with farmers and ranchers.
In addition, Beamer said the program can be used as a source of matching funds to leverage federal dollars through the USDA's Agricultural Conservation Easement Program. This year alone, she said Oregon has received 1,000% more federal funding for easements.
"There is demand for this program to ensure well-managed lands are conserved, and we know this program can help Oregon harness federal funds on a new level," Beamer said.
