KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A popular outdoor recreation area in Southern Oregon will be preserved as a community forest after it was recently purchased by the Trust for Public Land.
Spence Mountain, which rises 5,846 feet over Upper Klamath Lake and features more than 47 miles of trails, had previously been owned by JWTR Logging Co., run by the Wendt family in Klamath Falls.
The Trust for Public Land bought the 7,500-acres in November, which it conveyed to Klamath County. The county has already adopted a forest management plan for the area, emphasizing recreation and wildlife habitat.
Part of the plan also calls for creating a sustainable timber program to help pay for management.
"It's a pretty young forest out there," said Kristin Kovalik, Oregon program director with the Trust for Public Land, which spearheaded the acquisition. "The goal is that over time, once there's mature timber, it can be harvested to help pay for management of the land."
For decades, Spence Mountain was managed by the timber giant Weyerhaeuser. It changed hands several times before being acquired by Jeld-Wen Logging Co., now named JWTR.
Jeld-Wen, co-founded by Richard Wendt, is a multinational window and door manufacturer that was once Oregon's largest private company before moving to North Carolina.
The Wendt family was interested in seeing Spence Mountain conserved for future generations, Kovalik said. The Trust for Public Land was approached in 2010 about a possible deal, kick-starting negotiations with the county.
"These projects do not happen without landowners like the Wendt family who are willing to give us years to work on the acquisition," Kovalik said.
With all sides on board, the trust started applying for grants to raise the $6.2 million needed to purchase Spence Mountain.
Nearly 75%, $4.6 million, came from a pair of grants from the U.S. Forest Service's Forest Legacy Program. Administered in partnership with the Oregon Department of Forestry, the program encourages protection of private forestlands through conservation easements or land purchases.
Kelley Beamer, executive director for the Coalition of Oregon Land Trusts — of which the Trust for Public Land is a member — said the Forest Legacy Program "helps Oregon protect working forests, drinking water sources and habitat for fish and wildlife."
"Spence Mountain adds a gem to our network of protected lands, creating expanded public access through hiking and biking trails," Beamer said. "This project is a win for communities, the local economy and conservation."
Upland portions of Spence Mountain include oak and ponderosa pine woodlands that are home to bald eagle nesting sites and migratory routes for mule deer. The edge of the property also provides critical riparian habitat for endangered sucker fish in Upper Klamath Lake.
The Klamath Trails Alliance maintains the network of trails, which are used by hikers, bikers and cross-country skiers.
The Forest Legacy Program is poised to receive an additional $700 million as part of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which state forestry officials say will support more conservation projects like Spence Mountain.
"We are at a crucial moment in time to invest in our forests," said Cal Mukumoto, Oregon state forester at ODF. "The U.S. Forest Legacy program is a critical tool for increasing the pace and scale of forest protection and conservation in Oregon."
The program has helped to preserve iconic landscapes across the state, including the East Moraine Community Forest in Wallowa County, Arch Cape Community Forest in Clatsop County and Gilchrist State Forest in northern Klamath County.
