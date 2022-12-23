Spence Mountain

Spence Mountain, which rises 5,846 feet over Upper Klamath Lake and features more than 47 miles of trails, was recently purchased by the Trust for Public Land and conveyed to Klamath County, Ore., which will manage the property as a community forest.

 Coalition of Oregon Land Trusts

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A popular outdoor recreation area in Southern Oregon will be preserved as a community forest after it was recently purchased by the Trust for Public Land. 

Spence Mountain, which rises 5,846 feet over Upper Klamath Lake and features more than 47 miles of trails, had previously been owned by JWTR Logging Co., run by the Wendt family in Klamath Falls. 

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you