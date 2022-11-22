SM solar panels.jpg (copy) (copy)

Two solar projects in Yakima County, Wash., have been put on a fast track.

A Washington state panel has fast-tracked the side-by-side High Top and Ostrea solar projects over the objection of Yakima County commissioners.

The Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council ruled Nov. 15 that the twin solar projects qualify for a quicker approval process, partly because they are consistent with the county's land-use laws.

